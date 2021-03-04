ATLANTA, GA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, has expanded its partnership agreement with The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC). This announcement comes following the acquisition of Ashford University in December by UAGC.

The renewed partnership, which builds upon CCEI’s articulation agreement with former partner Ashford University, provides a number of upgraded benefits, including a 40% reduction in tuition and other educational costs for eligible CCEI employees and students.

“The new agreement provides the same great quality programming Ashford students expect, but with greater perks,” says Maria C. Taylor, president and CEO of CCEI. “CCEI is proud to continue our 10-year articulation partnership with UAGC by renewing our agreement and offering enhanced benefits to students and employees.”

As part of the articulation partnership, CCEI students completing professional development courses can transfer training hours to UAGC. Under the terms of the UAGC transfer credit policy, 15 clock hours of completed CCEI professional development coursework translates to one unit of elective credit at UAGC. CCEI students graduating from the Child Development Associate (CDA) and CDA-equivalent programs are permitted to transfer eight units of credit to UAGC. Additionally, CCEI employees and students who enroll at UAGC can transfer up to 90 previously earned college credits, with up to 30 coming from Prior Learning Assessment.

“This ongoing commitment reflects the goal of both CCEI and UAGC of providing high-quality, accessible programs for students who seek advancement opportunities,” says Taylor.

UAGC provides a flexible, online model and class format that is ideal for working adults, especially those who may not have time to complete coursework in a location-bound classroom setting. UAGC courses last five to six weeks, which allows CCEI students to study on their own time, helping them start or complete their degree, and maximizing the benefit of their employer-sponsored tuition program.

The CCEI/UAGC program is managed by Zovio Education Services (ZES), which is part of the Zovio network. Zovio Education Services works with more than 1,300+ companies and organizations across the country to administer higher education employee benefits. This includes full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs through The University of Arizona Global Campus.

Current CCEI students and graduates who are interested in transferring credits into the UAGC Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education should visit the UAGC Admissions Department. Students interested in enrolling in CCEI’s CDA programs or professional development courses should visit: cceionline.com or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.

About ChildCare Education Institute:

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

About University of Arizona Global Campus:



The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC provides flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. UAGC is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

About Zovio:

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Attachment

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu