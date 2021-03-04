New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy product market is approximated to rise with a CAGR of 2.8% during the projection period from 2021 to 2028. Milk is an essential component of the diet of many people around the globe, thus there is a constant requirement for milk and milk products. Dairy products are rich sources of proteins, vitamin A, riboflavin, vitamin D, calcium, and phosphorous. Due to the trending healthy diet, more people are shifting towards low-fat, cholesterol-free, and lactose-free dairy products.
Regular consumption of these products mends bone and gut health and also decreases the risks associated with cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and type 2 diabetes.
The extensive utilization of dairy products along with the consumer inclination towards dairy products are the significant factors fueling the growth of the dairy products market globally. Factors such as expanding population, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle and the consumer shift to healthy food consumption, and the improved technologies in dairy processing are surging the demand for the global dairy product industry. Favorable regulatory norms and considerable funding from both, public and private sector, are predicted to drive the market.
Rising awareness among people regarding the benefits of nutrients and proteins along with the adoption of a healthy diet is expected to boost the dairy products market demand.
The availability of better substitutes like almond or rice milk for cholesterol-free products might hamper the market expansion in the coming years.
Further key findings:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Dairy Products market based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018- 2028)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
North America
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Central & South America (CSA)
Brazil
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Formats available: