Velocix, the market's leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming and advertising technology, has expanded its portfolio of fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications with the launch of a new cloud-native video recording management service called Cloud VRM.



Cloud VRM features an elastically scalable platform that orchestrates and automates IP-based video recording workflows for cloud DVR and time-shifted video applications. The service delivers a comprehensive, time-shifted viewing experience to consumers on every connected screen, using an architecture that is independent of the middleware and pre-integrated with multiple recording engine solutions.

Jim Brickmeier, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Velocix, said: “We are committed to offering video service providers the most flexible, efficient, and cost-effective solutions in the marketplace, which is why we are so excited to announce Cloud VRM. With its cloud-native design, pay-as-you-go economics and fully hosted and managed deployment options, operators can take advantage of our Emmy® Award-winning recording technology, while lowering their upfront investment and accelerating their time-to-market.”

Cloud VRM’s newly introduced multi-tenancy features are designed to minimize operators’ scale-out costs by orchestrating recording services across multiple sites and geographies using a common software deployment. This reduces start-up time and operational expenses by eliminating the need for recording management infrastructure on-site.

Cloud VRM supports private-copy, shared-copy, and hybrid cloud DVR applications, as well as time-shifted video capabilities, such as program restart and catchup TV. Advanced recording management features include per-user recording and storage quotas, series recording, cross-device bookmarking, content lifecycle management, rules-driven rights compliance, and configurable storage optimization.

The company’s fully managed SaaS portfolio also includes Cloud VPP, Velocix’s dynamic ad insertion solution for addressable and programmatic TV advertising, which was launched in December 2020.

Caption: Velocix expands SaaS portfolio with Cloud VRM cloud-native video recording manager

About Velocix

Velocix is the world’s leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Visit velocix.com

