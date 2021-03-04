GAINESVILLE, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SPEC Graphics & Workstation Performance Group (GWPG) today discussed its 2020 achievements and continuing momentum to develop industry benchmarks and performance reporting procedures. In 2020, SPEC/GWPG delivered two new benchmarks and reached a record number of downloads, totaling nearly 24,000. Members of GWPG include representatives from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD); Dell Inc.; Fujitsu, Ltd.; HP Inc. (HPI); Intel Corporation; Lenovo; and NVIDIA Corporation.



“Thanks to the participation of our stellar roster of member companies, SPEC continues to develop relevant standard benchmarks that IT vendors and workstation users need to understand the performance of workstation products, and that customers want to ensure their IT infrastructures deliver an optimal return on investment,” said Ashley Cowart, chair of SPEC/GWPG. “Despite the many business and personal challenges we all faced last year, SPEC members remained committed to developing world-class benchmarks, and we would love to see other organizations join in this vital effort by becoming SPEC members.”

In 2020, SPEC/GWPG project groups released two new benchmarks:

SPECviewperf 2020

The SPEC Graphics Performance Characterization Group (SPECgpc) issued a new version of its SPECviewperf 2020 graphics performance benchmark. SPECviewperf 2020:

Reflects real-world performance.

Measures 3D graphics performance of systems running under the OpenGL and Direct X application programming interfaces.

Features new viewsets, updated models in the viewsets, support within all viewsets for both 2K and 4K resolution displays, and more.



SOLIDWORKS 2020

The SPEC Application Performance Characterization Group (SPECapc) released a new performance benchmark for workstations running the Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS CAD/CAM application. SOLIDWORKS 2020:

Includes 10 models and 50 tests exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality.

Features testing under the new SOLIDWORKS 2020 enhanced graphics interface, as well as two new CPU tests for file conversion and simulation and new tests that exercise the 2D drafting mode within SOLIDWORKS.

Designed to run on Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit platforms.



SPEC/GWPG develops standardized, application-based benchmarks that have value to the vendor, research and user communities. SPEC/GWPG is an umbrella organization for autonomous project groups that develop graphics and workstation benchmarks and performance reporting procedures. The group supports the development of a range of graphics and workstation benchmarks that have a value to the user and vendor communities. Current SPEC/GWPG project groups are the Application Performance Characterization (SPECapcSM), Graphics Performance Characterization (SPECgpcSM) and Workstation Performance Characterization (SPECwpc™) projects.

Benefits of SPEC/GWPG Membership

SPEC/GWPG member organizations play a vital role in developing the graphics and workstation benchmarks that are or will become worldwide standards. Participation increases exposure and credibility for vendors and can enhance their own marketing efforts. Benefits include publishing benchmarks for their products on the SPEC website, ability to shape the future direction of benchmarks, and more. For additional benefits, visit https://spec.org/gwpg/publish/become_member.html.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPECapc®, SPECgpc®, SPECviewperf®, SPECwpc® and SPEC® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.