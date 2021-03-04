Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rugged Servers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Universal and Dedicated); End-User (Aerospace, Military, Industrial, Energy & Power, Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rugged Servers Market is projected to reach US$ 3856.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising digitalization is one of the significant factors supporting the innovative customer-centric business frameworks, which further boost the adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the global rugged servers market. The rapid interruption of cloud storage in data storage, faced by the cloud service providers globally, is robustly focusing on offering centralized computation through a data center.

The mounting investments in data center construction projects, specifically in cold or hot environments, extreme pressure conditions, or any other harsh environment in different regions, further fuels the growth of the rugged servers market. The need to meet the growing requirement of cloud computing across these projects propels the integration of these servers in different enterprises.



North America and APAC are currently dominating the rugged servers market, together accounting for ~60% of the global market. In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico have highly developed aerospace manufacturing industry. For various industrial applications, the US government has laid down some specifications concerning different industries.

For example, the DO-160 certification by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics is used for environmental testing in the aerospace industry. Also, electromagnetic certification of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is significant to industrial applications. The FCC has categorized testing for different product categories, known as "parts," for defining the specific device's testing type.



The rugged servers market in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the rising adoption of IIoT across various industries. The oil & gas sector in the region is also undergoing some significant developments. A few of the recent or ongoing projects include Johan Sverdrup Development (Norway), Johan Castberg Field (Norway), Rosebank & Lochnagar Oil & Gas Fields (UK), and Aphrodite Gas Field (Cyprus).

Further, the presence of key aerospace industry players such as Airbus, Leonardo, BAE, Dassault, and Rolls Royce is stimulating the growth of the rugged servers market in Europe.



Impact of COVID-19 on Rugged Servers market



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global electronics and semiconductor sector is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world; it was one of the worst-affected countries till Q1 of 2020.

The lockdown of various plants and factories in China has adversely affected the global supply chains, thereby hampering manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Rugged Servers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Rugged Servers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Demand from Defense Forces

5.1.2 Stimulating Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Higher Adoption of Consumer-Grade Servers among General Manufacturing Industries

5.2.2 Trade War among Manufacturers

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Energy & Power Sector to Create Growth Opportunities in Market

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Continuous Efforts in Developing Robust Rugged Servers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Rugged Servers Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Rugged Servers Market Global Overview

6.2 Rugged Servers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Rugged Servers Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rugged Servers Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Universal

7.4 Dedicated



8. Rugged Servers Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Rugged Servers Market, By End-User (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Military

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Energy & Power



9. Rugged Servers Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Servers Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profiles

Core Systems

Crystal Group, Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Systel, Inc.

Trenton Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

CP Technologies LLC

Emet OEM Solutions

Sparton Rugged Electronics

NCS Technologies, Inc.

