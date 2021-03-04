Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal goods repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $124.82 billion in 2020 to $133.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $177.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the personal goods repair and maintenance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider personal goods repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The personal goods repair and maintenance market section of the report gives context. It compares the personal goods repair and maintenance market with other segments of the repair and maintenance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, personal goods repair and maintenance indicators comparison.

Major companies in the personal goods repair and maintenance market include Encompass Supply Chain Solutions; uBreakiFix; Moduslink Global Solutions; Mendtronix Inc. and The Cableshoppe Inc.



The personal goods repair and maintenance market consists of sales of personal goods repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal goods repair and maintenance services including home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, re-upholstery and furniture and repair, footwear and leather goods and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance. The personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into home and garden equipment repair and maintenance; appliance repair and maintenance; reupholstery and furniture repair; footwear and leather goods repair; and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global personal goods repair and maintenance market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global personal goods repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal goods repair and maintenance market.



Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment's notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal's app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance



9. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Mode

12. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics

12.1. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

14. Western Europe Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

15. Eastern Europe Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

16. North America Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

17. South America Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

18. Middle East Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

19. Africa Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market

20. Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. uBreakiFix

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Moduslink Global Solutions

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Mendtronix Inc.

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. The Cableshoppe Inc

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market



22. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

22.1. Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

22.2. Repair and Maintenance Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



