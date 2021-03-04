Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $124.82 billion in 2020 to $133.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $177.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Major companies in the personal goods repair and maintenance market include Encompass Supply Chain Solutions; uBreakiFix; Moduslink Global Solutions; Mendtronix Inc. and The Cableshoppe Inc.
The personal goods repair and maintenance market consists of sales of personal goods repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal goods repair and maintenance services including home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, re-upholstery and furniture and repair, footwear and leather goods and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance. The personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into home and garden equipment repair and maintenance; appliance repair and maintenance; reupholstery and furniture repair; footwear and leather goods repair; and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global personal goods repair and maintenance market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global personal goods repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal goods repair and maintenance market.
Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment's notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal's app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.
