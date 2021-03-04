Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialized design services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global specialized design services market is expected to grow from $119.05 billion in 2020 to $127.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $174.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialized design services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Specialized Design Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider specialized design services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The specialized design services market section of the report gives context. It compares the specialized design services market with other segments of the design, research, promotional and consulting services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, specialized design services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the specialized design services market include John Wood Group PLC; Altran Technologies; Gensler; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and Arcadis NV.



The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services such as interior, industrial, graphic and fashion design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as required by client specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services. Specialized design services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The specialized design services market is segmented into interior design services; graphic design services; industrial design services and fashion and other design services.



North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.



Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by interior design service providers to provide customized design to customers and offer low cost design plans in a short time span. Virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a computer stimulated visuals and augmented reality is a real environment objects supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs. These technologies aid in reducing rework, increase quality, lower labour costs, improve safety, streamline collaboration and aid in project management. For instance, Decorilla, an online interior design service provider, is providing AR and VR based technologies for interior designing. Large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Samsung are also widely using these technologies to increase productivity and enhance quality associated with designing. Other companies using virtual reality and augmented reality for interior designs include roOmy and Vectorworks.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the specialized design services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted trade, thereby limiting the need for professional services. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the specialized design services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Many design services companies are entering into new markets, or collaborating with foreign designers to offer a wide range of services, thereby eliminating boundaries on the geographic scope of design services. As overseas travel is becoming prevalent, awareness of the latest design trends is increasing. Therefore, many companies have access to more globalized and advanced design services. For instance, Callison RTKL, a Batimore based design firm collaborated with HBS realtors, an Indian real estate company to design residential buildings in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Specialized Design Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Specialized Design Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Specialized Design Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Specialized Design Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Specialized Design Services Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Specialized Design Services



9. Specialized Design Services Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Specialized Design Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Specialized Design Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Specialized Design Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Specialized Design Services Market, Segmentation by Mode

12. Specialized Design Services Market Metrics

12.1. Specialized Design Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Specialized Design Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Specialized Design Services Market

14. Western Europe Specialized Design Services Market

15. Eastern Europe Specialized Design Services Market

16. North America Specialized Design Services Market

17. South America Specialized Design Services Market

18. Middle East Specialized Design Services Market

19. Africa Specialized Design Services Market

20. Specialized Design Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. John Wood Group PLC

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Altran Technologies

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Gensler

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Arcadis NV

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Specialized Design Services Market



22. Market Background: Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market

22.1. Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Design, Research, Promotional and Consulting Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Specialized Design Services Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Specialized Design Services Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Specialized Design Services Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hatju8

