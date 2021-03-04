Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global artificial disc market is poised to register healthy gains during the forecast period as technological advancements in surgical material and techniques have carved a niche in the industry. With the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures soaring, use of minimally invasive disc replacement procedures has gained substantial traction in the past several years.

Rising prevalence of degenerative disc and bone disorders has compelled industry leaders to further their investments in the landscape. The emergence of advanced disc has mustered up the confidence of stakeholders. Specifically, the advent of multi-level artificial discs, including ProDisc-C artificial disc will propel the product demand globally.

In terms of revenue, the global artificial disc market is likely to grow at a notable pace by 2026. Assessing the industry dynamics, regional trends are likely to play an invaluable role in the landscape. Some of these trends are delineated below:

Europe to be replete with investments

Traction for cervical artificial discs is likely be noticeable in the U.K., Germany and France following the popularity of minimally invasive disc replacement procedures. These advanced artificial discs boost mobility and minimize the risk of post-surgical complications and negates the chance of infection. Cervical artificial disc segment is likely to expand at a strong CAGR of around 18% through 2026.

Over the years, application of metal-on-metal implants has surged in the region, the trend is likely to continue for the next few years. These implants have become popular as an affordable material with high longevity.

Metal implants gain traction in Europe

Metal implants such as titanium alloys, cobalt-nickel-chromium-molybdenum, zirconium alloys and tantalum are gaining impetus owing to their tremendous corrosion resistant attributes. Artificial disc market from metal-on-metal segment in Europe is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of around 16% through 2026.

The U.K. is likely to come up as a favorable investment hub as leading companies vie to expand their portfolios in the region. A palpable rise in the cases of orthopedic disease has further signified the trend for artificial disc . According to the National Health Service (NHS), around 10 million people suffer from arthritis or similar joint conditions in the U.K.

The U.K. artificial disc market was pegged at around USD 85 million in 2019 and will grow noticeably by 2026. Bullish growth outlook is majorly attributed to the prevalence of advanced healthcare facilities and presence of leading players in the country.

North America sees impetus for Lumbar artificial disc

With technological innovations coming to the fore, North America artificial disc market share is brimming with growth. Lumbar artificial disc surgery has gained impetus in the U.S. and Canada as an ideal alternative to spinal fusion surgery.

Considering that lumbar artificial discs minimize recovery time and leverage easy movement, these products are likely to be sought-after across end-use applications. The lumbar artificial disc segment is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 18% through 2026.

Robust demand for metal-on-biopolymer discs in America

Traction for metal-on-biopolymer artificial discs will surge in the next few years in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on account of better compatibility, high degree of movement and flexible spine movement. Metal-on-biopolymer segment was valued at more than USD 800 million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a notable pace by 2026. More importantly, easy insertion and less friction of metal-on-biopolymers have augured well for market participants eyeing to expand their footprint in the region.

Leading companies are gearing to infuse funds in the U.S. on the heels of rising cases of orthopedic diseases. According to the CDC, approximately 54 million adults were diagnosed with arthritis in the U.S. in 2015. The U.S. artificial disc market value is forecast to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2026, partly attributed to soaring healthcare expenditures and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific to witness traction for metal-on-metal disc

Considering the pervasiveness of low calcium intake in APAC, demand for artificial disc replacement procedures has surged. Specifically, metal-on-metal implants have gained impetus owing to biocompatibility, resistance to corrosion and durability. The artificial disc market from the metal-on-metal segment in APAC is projected to grow at a bullish CAGR of around 18.5% through 2026.

India is likely to come up as a lucrative market owing to a drastic rise in road accidents and increasing cases of orthopedic diseases. According to Economic Times, around 1.5 lakh people succumbed to road accidents in India, accounting for highest road deaths in the globe. India artificial disc market is likely to be valued at USD 145 million by 2026, partly attributed to soaring geriatric population and trend for sedentary lifestyle.

Cervical artificial disc adoption in APAC countries

Industry participants in the region have shown inclination for cervical disc arthroplasty which helps in maintaining motion and relieve nerve compression. The cervical disc replacement procedure has gained ground considering it minimizes the risk of infection and ensures minimum blood loss. In terms of revenue, the cervical artificial disc segment was valued at over USD 160 million in 2019 and will expand with rising adoption of the procedure among the adult and the elderly population.

Meanwhile, soaring cases of spinal degenerative disease (SDD) in China has prompted leading companies to infuse funds in the mainland. An upsurge in healthcare budgets has led to the advancements of healthcare facilities, auguring well for the industry outlook.

Technological advancements and growing market presence of minimally invasive disc replacement procedures will bolster the global artificial disc industry value.

