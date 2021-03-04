The Board of Directors in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (“the Company”) refers to the announcement at 08.00 CET at 4 March, where Nordax Bank AB announces its intention to launch a voluntary offer for the shares in the company. The Board of Directors will consider any offer launched. Shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares in the Company, before the Board of Directors has given their recommendation, and to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Such actions may be prejudicial to shareholders interests. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made or completed. Further announcements will be made as required.





For any questions please call:

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, phone: +47 99 26 56 91 / + 46 72-566 54 15

Tine Wollebekk, CEO, phone: +47 40 80 55 57

Klara-Lise Aasen, CFO, phone: +47 47 63 55 83





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act