DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 MARCH 2021 12:00 PM EET

The annual report includes DNA’s Corporate Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Board of Directors' Report as well as Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements.

Among other things, the annual report covers the essential changes to DNA’s internal practices and services brought on by the Telenor ownership.

In addition, DNA’s Corporate Sustainability Report describes the progress of DNA’s corporate sustainability work in 2020: DNA’s sustainability programme was restructured by introducing data security and protection as a new key area alongside digital inclusion, climate-friendly operations, being a great place to work and good governance.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and English on DNA’s website: https://corporate.dna.fi/finance/reports/annual-reports-and-csr-reports

Additional information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

Attachment