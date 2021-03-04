Selbyville, Delaware, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global functional food ingredients market , according to seasoned analysts, had reached a valuation of USD 177.7 billion in the year 2019 and is likely to reach the USD 298.54 billion mark by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.7% during the estimated timeframe. This rapid expansion can be attributed to increasing health awareness and proliferating sales of functional food ingredients.

The document also offers crucial insights pertaining to the different market segmentations and their relevant impact towards the remuneration scale of this industry vertical. It also offers a broad perspective of the competitive arena of this business domain, highlighting the business-centric strategies adopted by industry participants to acquire a prominent market share.

For those unversed, functional foods are basically transformed food that apparently offer better health and nutrition. Although it does not prevent illnesses, functional foods can help in reducing the risk of acquiring infections by offering vital proteins and nutrients to improve the body health.

Thus, improving cognizance regarding the benefits associated with functional food ingredients coupled with growing demand for nutritious drinks are augmenting the overall market size.

Increasing consumption of protein-rich foods coupled with shifting preferences towards avoiding carbohydrates and sweeteners-rich foods are stimulating global functional food ingredients industry outlook. On the contrary, high costs associated with the products could potentially hamper the industry remuneration in the upcoming years.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Worldwide functional food ingredients market is classified on the basis of ingredient type, product variety, application scope, and regional terrain.

Speaking of ingredient type, the market is further split into vitamins, prebiotics & dietary fibers, proteins & amino acids, minerals, probiotics, and others. The product landscape of global functional food ingredients industry consists of fats & oils, soy products, fish & eggs, meat, dairy products, bakery & cereals and others.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the market is bifurcated into cardio health, weight management, clinical nutrition, sports nutrition, and others.

From the regional point of view

Global functional foods ingredients industry is fragmented into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Among these, Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest market share and is reckoned to continue with is dominance in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare expenditure and improving awareness regarding the medicinal benefits of functional foods are favoring the regional market outlook.

North America, meanwhile, is set to record a robust compound annual growth rate during the estimated timespan, owing to changing consumer lifestyle and collective inclination towards consuming healthy foods.

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Ingredients (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Vitamins

Prebiotics & Dietary Fibers

Proteins & Amino Acids

Minerals

Probiotics

Others





Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Product Varieties (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Fats & Oils

Soy Products

Fish & Eggs

Meat

Dairy Products

Bakery & Cereals

Others





Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cardio Health

Weight Management

Clinical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Others





Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Raisio Oyj

Nestlé S.A.

Meiji Dairies Corporation

Mars Incorporated

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Glanbia plc

Danone S.A.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Ingredient, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

3.1. Functional Food Ingredients Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Ingredient

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Estimates & Forecasts by Ingredient 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Probiotics

5.4.2. Minerals

5.4.3. Proteins & Amino Acids

5.4.4. Prebiotics & Dietary Fibers

5.4.5. Vitamins

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Bakery & Cereals

6.4.2. Dairy Products

6.4.3. Meat, Fish & Eggs

6.4.4. Soy Products

6.4.5. Fats & Oils

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Sports Nutrition

7.4.2. Weight Management

7.4.3. Clinical Nutrition

7.4.4. Cardio Health

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, Regional Analysis

