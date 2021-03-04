Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Projector Screen Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the projector screen market and it is poised to grow by $3.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on projector screen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens.



The projector screen market analysis includes type segment, price segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in discretionary income of consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the projector screen market growth during the next few years.



The report on projector screen market covers the following areas:

Projector screen market sizing

Projector screen market forecast

Projector screen market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading projector screen market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Groupe Adeo, Legrand SA, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle Audio Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Severtson Screens. Also, the projector screen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wall and ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ceiling recessed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Floor rising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Price

$100-$399 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Below $100 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACCO Brands Corp.

Barco NV

Custom Display Solutions Inc.

Elite Screens Inc.

Groupe Adeo

Legrand SA

Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment

Pyle Audio Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Severtson Screens

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygu8rh

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900