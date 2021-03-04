Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Projector Screen Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the projector screen market and it is poised to grow by $3.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on projector screen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and growing adoption of ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens.

The projector screen market analysis includes type segment, price segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in discretionary income of consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the projector screen market growth during the next few years.

The report on projector screen market covers the following areas:

  • Projector screen market sizing
  • Projector screen market forecast
  • Projector screen market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading projector screen market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Groupe Adeo, Legrand SA, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle Audio Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Severtson Screens. Also, the projector screen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Professional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Wall and ceiling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Ceiling recessed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Floor rising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Price

  • $100-$399 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Below $100 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACCO Brands Corp.
  • Barco NV
  • Custom Display Solutions Inc.
  • Elite Screens Inc.
  • Groupe Adeo
  • Legrand SA
  • Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment
  • Pyle Audio Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Severtson Screens

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygu8rh

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900