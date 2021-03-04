Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice-President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe Albertini

Paris, 4 March 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Albert Asséraf, Executive Vice-President Strategy and User Innovation, will become Executive Vice-President Communication and User Innovation from 12 April, enlarging his current duties. He is taking over from Agathe Albertini, who is leaving JCDecaux to pursue her own entrepreneurial activities.

Albert Asséraf was born in 1961. He holds a Master’s degree in Information Sciences and Technology (1984). He began his career in 1985 with Comecon, an outdoor advertising consultancy, before moving to Carat Comecon Affichage, where he was appointed Director of Research and Tools in 1990. In 1993, he became Managing Director of Carat Expert Affichage.

Between 2001 and 2004, he was Managing Director of Carat Expert Affichage et Médias Locaux and Managing Director of Carat Local.

From 2004 to 2016, he was Managing Director Strategy, Research and Marketing at JCDecaux France.

In January 2017, he was appointed Executive Vice-President Strategy, Data and User Innovation, with the objective of implementing the company’s strategy of open innovation and initiating all aspects of Data strategy. A keen observer of new trends, Albert Asséraf is contributing to the development of a range of enhanced products and services with the aim of firmly establishing JCDecaux as a Smart City player.

He sits on the Board of Directors of the CESP (Centre d’Étude des Supports de Publicité) and the IREP (Institut de Recherches et Études Publicitaires) and is also a member of the advertising ethics body CEP (Conseil de l’Ethique Publicitaire).

He was an Associate Professorship at Paris 13 University, and then in the Marketing, Advertising and Communication Department of CELSA Paris Sorbonne. Today, he teaches at the Université Paris-Dauphine as part of the Telecoms and Media Management Master’s program.

He is a member of JCDecaux’s Management Committee and Executive Committee France.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Attachment