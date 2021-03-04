Albert Asséraf is appointed Executive Vice-President Communication and User Innovation following the departure of Agathe Albertini
Paris, 4 March 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Albert Asséraf, Executive Vice-President Strategy and User Innovation, will become Executive Vice-President Communication and User Innovation from 12 April, enlarging his current duties. He is taking over from Agathe Albertini, who is leaving JCDecaux to pursue her own entrepreneurial activities.
Albert Asséraf was born in 1961. He holds a Master’s degree in Information Sciences and Technology (1984). He began his career in 1985 with Comecon, an outdoor advertising consultancy, before moving to Carat Comecon Affichage, where he was appointed Director of Research and Tools in 1990. In 1993, he became Managing Director of Carat Expert Affichage.
Between 2001 and 2004, he was Managing Director of Carat Expert Affichage et Médias Locaux and Managing Director of Carat Local.
From 2004 to 2016, he was Managing Director Strategy, Research and Marketing at JCDecaux France.
In January 2017, he was appointed Executive Vice-President Strategy, Data and User Innovation, with the objective of implementing the company’s strategy of open innovation and initiating all aspects of Data strategy. A keen observer of new trends, Albert Asséraf is contributing to the development of a range of enhanced products and services with the aim of firmly establishing JCDecaux as a Smart City player.
He sits on the Board of Directors of the CESP (Centre d’Étude des Supports de Publicité) and the IREP (Institut de Recherches et Études Publicitaires) and is also a member of the advertising ethics body CEP (Conseil de l’Ethique Publicitaire).
He was an Associate Professorship at Paris 13 University, and then in the Marketing, Advertising and Communication Department of CELSA Paris Sorbonne. Today, he teaches at the Université Paris-Dauphine as part of the Telecoms and Media Management Master’s program.
He is a member of JCDecaux’s Management Committee and Executive Committee France.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com
Attachment
JCDecaux
Neuilly sur Seine, FRANCE
03-04-2021 # Appointment Albert Asséraf_UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
JCDecaux LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: