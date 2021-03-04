VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce it has entered into an arrangement with the Ultimate Gaming League ("UGL") for distribution of its Madden esports event (the "Event"). The Event will take place on March 7, 2021, beginning at 5 pm EST/2 pm PST and will be held at Snoop Dogg’s compound in Los Angeles.



The Event will be bringing together international celebrities and athletes, most notably music artist Snoop Dogg, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Pro Bowl Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NCAA National Champion Najee Harris, Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, and Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Event will be set up as a Madden gaming tournament with additional broadcasting and extensive social media interaction. The content captured will be distributed for live production and a post-event webisodes series. The Event marks the beginning of the inaugural season of the UGL, which kicks off Monday, March 8 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on ESTV and UGL’s Twitch page.

ESE will be assisting with the organization and execution of content distribution in partnership with Esports TV (“ESTV”) across various media channels. These channels include Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, as well as through ESTV’s distribution channels such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku TV, Sling TV and more.

“UGL is excited to be partnering with ESE Entertainment on this celebrity gaming tournament. This is arguably the biggest esports celebrity tournament of the year so far. The names and personalities associated with this event are the epitome of sports and entertainment converging and we are proud to be collaborating with all parties. The synergy between ESE and UGL is strong, and we look forward to utilizing and growing their infrastructure and distribution in parallel with our company,” commented Geoff Kowalski, CEO of UGL.

“ESE is thrilled to partner with the UGL for this Madden gaming event. The unique participant base speaks for itself: Snoop Dogg, Beast Mode, JuJu and more. I know I will be tuning in. This will be a great opportunity for ESE Entertainment to utilize its distribution and infrastructure channels to maximize this esports event. We are excited to see how many gaming enthusiasts tune in for this great event,” commented Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

About the Ultimate Gaming League (UGL)

The Ultimate Gaming League is an esports organization based in the United States. They operate a multi-game competitive league with team franchises owned by current and former National Football League (NFL) players. UGL is building a community across sports, gaming and culture by hosting an on-going League series featuring aspiring gamers and streamers; while producing the original content that celebrates and engages our community across the globe. | www.uglworld.com and @uglworld on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits derived by ESE’s distribution of the Event; the success and reception of the Event in the market; the expected participants in the Event; and the scope of distribution of the Event. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

