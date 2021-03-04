VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing for the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Ian Cameron, former General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications at Seiko Epson Corporation, as its VP of Marketing, effective March 15th, 2021.



Cameron Joins Loop Insights After Establishing and Managing Epson’s Global Marketing Team

Ian Cameron is a global marketing, eCommerce, and brand executive with over 20 years of experience delivering positive business results for major companies, including Epson, a global printing equipment leader with a market cap of $US 5.73 billion.

Epson (an abbreviation for "Son of Electronic Printer"), is a Japanese electronics company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer printers, and information and imaging-related equipment.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Ian’s experience working with a global leader such as Epson speaks to the level of talent that Loop has been able to attract. As a global marketing and communications expert, Ian is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working alongside Ian and witnessing his impact on our marketing efforts as Loop continues to position and prove itself as a global leader in the Artificial Intelligence and data applications space.”

Strong Executive Leadership Positions Loop to Continue to Accelerate Expansion for 2021

Under Cameron’s leadership, Epson centralized redundant regional activities increasing profitability significantly and improved their global digital user experience while saving millions of dollars annually for the company through a Global digital transformation project that unified multiple disparate regional content management, eCommerce, and product information systems.

Cameron’s experience in driving successful enterprise global marketing campaigns is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Loop Insights in 2021.

Ian Cameron stated: “I am very excited to join the Loop team and to support and contribute to the growth of the company. Loop's clear multifaceted value propositions are very exciting and as a marketing professional, the value of attribution, campaign performance, and the granularity of the data analytics that Loop is able to provide is simply unparalleled. Loop’s technology is something that marketers only wish for and dream of.”

On January 28th , Loop Insights appointed Tamer Shafik, the former Director of Solution Architecture at NTT Data Corp of Japan, as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer in support of Loop’s global scale. Shafik joined the company as a result of a flourishing partnership between Loop and NTT Data. Shafik’s immense experience and skillset have already made a significant impact with the Loop team, transforming the product department in a short amount of time.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.