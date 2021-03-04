Selbyville, Delaware, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimations, global food and beverage disinfection market size was appraised at USD 1.84 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the study period, subsequently reaching USD 2.60 billion threshold by the year 2027. This rapid expansion can be credited to increasing popularity of UV disinfection equipment and high occurrence of food borne illnesses.

Additionally, the research document talks about the several market segmentations and describes their relevant impact on the overall business outlook. Moreover, the study not only analyzes the geographical reach of this business domain, but also talks about the competitive dynamics and the relevant industry participants.

For those uninitiated, food and beverage disinfection is a technique of killing harmful bacterial to an extend wherein their count is not only reduced, but also the decreased level does not harm human health. Disinfection process aids in preventing bacterial growth in sweets, buns, and cakes.

It is also worth noting that the selection criteria for disinfectors and sanitizers is based on the food type, its cost, and the hardness of the product. Thus, growing acceptance of food & beverage disinfection equipment as an alternate solution to chemical disinfectants are fueling the market size.

A UV disinfection device generally transmits electromagnetic radiation through a mercury arm lamp to the targeted area. Therefore, technological advancements in this business domain is also augmenting global food & beverage disinfection industry remuneration.

On the contrary, strict regulatory outlook and lack of product awareness could potentially act as a restraining factor to the growth of global food & beverage disinfection industry.

A summary of the regional terrain

Worldwide food and beverage disinfection market is bifurcated into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among these, analysts cite that Asia-Pacific and Latin America currently account for the largest market share and are likely to continue with their dominance in the forthcoming period. Factors such as surging disposable income and escalating expenditure in food packaging solutions are favoring the business outlook in the two regions.

Europe food and beverage disinfection industry is also expected to register significant growth during the study period, owing to widespread adoption of UV radiations systems.

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ozone Oxidation System

Ultraviolet Systems

Carboxylic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA)

Chlorine Compounds

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by End-user Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Retail Distributors

Catering Kitchens

Beverage Processing Companies

Food Processing Companies

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Geographical Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Advanced UV Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Xylem Inc.

CCL Pentasol Ltd.

Entaco Limited

Fink Tec GmbH

Tepan Co.

Solvay S.A.

Neogen Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Dynamics

3.1. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Chemical

5.4.2. Technology

5.4.3. Iodophors and aldehydes

5.4.4. Dry fogging and steam-ultrasound

Chapter 6. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Food surface

6.4.2. Food packaging

6.4.3. Food processing equipment

Chapter 7. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, by End Users

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food industry

7.4.2. Beverage industry

Chapter 8. Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market, Regional Analysis

