The apheresis equipment market outlook will continue to remain bullish with soaring demand for platelets. The advent of sophisticated technology in apheresis devices, including screen navigation, automated interface system and graphical user interface display has minimized human interventions.

Expanding cases of rare diseases that can be treated with apheresis technique will augur well for leading companies in the landscape. Prominently, an upsurge in phlebotomy disease and blood-related disorders has further encouraged stakeholders to up their investments in the industry. According to the 2017 report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5,382 people succumbed to anemia in the U.S.

Stakeholders are expected to emphasize the industry outlook in North America, Europe and APAC. According to an estimate, the global apheresis equipment market size will witness an exponential rise by 2026. Regional trends which are likely to remain in the mix are elucidated below:

North America to witness increased traction for apheresis machines

The U.S. and Canada will continue to exhibit an increased inclination for apheresis machines. These machines have gained ground during transfusion process. Adoption of advanced machines has played an instrumental role in separating the blood components. The industry share from apheresis equipment in North America is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 10.5% through 2026.

The trend for apheresis equipment is likely to be noticeable in Canada following the prevalence of the chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in the country. According to the Kidney International Reports, approximately 4 million people have CKD, with prevalence of the disease being pegged at 71.9 per 1,000 individuals in Canada. The Canada apheresis equipment market is forecast to expand at a double digit CAGR of over 10.5% between 2020 and 2026.

Membrane filters see consistent demand in America

Membrane filters are also likely to be sought-after owing to their expanding footprint in plasma filtration from other blood components. Soaring adoption of the technology is majorly attributed to its ability to reduce the need for fluid replacement.

It is pertinent to mention that the technology avoids depletion of blood coagulants and has tremendous efficacy, thereby leading to surge in the adoption rate. North America apheresis equipment market value from the membrane filtration segment was valued at around USD 650 million in 2019 and will grow robustly throughout the forecast period 2020-2026.

Europe to be a key market for the equipment

Favorable regulatory policies in the EU and the U.K. are expected will bode well for industry participants vying to expand their portfolios in untapped areas. The European commission introduced 2001/83/EC and 2002/98/EC directives to encourage blood collection via voluntary unpaid donations.

Demand for apheresis equipment will be pronounced in neurology owing to increased occurrence of neurological disorders, including myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis. According to the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), there were around 307 million people with neurological diseases in EU-28. The industry revenue share from the neurology segment stood at 50% in 2019 and will thrive in the next few years. The bullish outlook is partly attributed to soaring popularity of healing plasma exchange and investments in R&D activities.

Disposable kits expected to see higher consumption in Europe

End-users will exhibit traction for disposable apheresis kits which have gained impetus from soaring popularity of premium quality of kits for efficacious pain management. Not to mention, an upsurge in the purchase of disposable apheresis kits and low prices will stimulate the product demand. Disposable apheresis kit segment is likely to expand at a strong CAGR of 11% through 2026.

France is likely to be replete with investments in the wake of rising healthcare expenditure and soaring cases of blood related disorders. Specifically, patients suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) in France are around 8,000. France apheresis equipment market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 12.5% through 2026.

APAC to underpin growth of leukapheresis procedure

Rising prevalence of blood related disorders has prompted stakeholders to up their investments in healthcare infrastructure. Stakeholders are likely to show inclination for the use of leukapheresis procedure for the removal of excessive leukocytes from the bloodstream.

Notably, leukapheresis is highly sought-after the treatment of febrile neutropenia (FN). APAC apheresis equipment market revenue from leukapheresis segment is estimated to be valued at around USD 110 million by 2026.

A palpable surge in healthcare budget and subsequent growth in the number of skilled healthcare workers have solidified the position of India in the landscape. India apheresis equipment market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.8% through 2026.

Expanding market for centrifugation technology in Asia

Emerging economies such as India, China and Vietnam are likely to further their investments in the centrifugation technology. Some of the upsides such as high efficiency to separate the blood components have propelled the value proposition of the technology in the region. In terms of value, centrifugation segment logged USD 278 million and will expand at a pronounced rate during the forecast period.

Both well-established and emerging companies are likely to further their funds in India which has emerged as a lucrative market for apheresis equipment in the region. Rising significance of blood storage, grouping and cross matching, development of donor management and testing of transmissible diseases are the dynamics triggering investment in the region.

A sharp rise in R&D activities and heightened awareness regarding platelet donation will propel the manufacturing of the apheresis equipment in the global front.

