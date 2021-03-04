.

4 March 2021

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)

Notification of new directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, G4S announces that Clare Chapman, a non-executive director of G4S plc and chair of the Company’s Remuneration Committee has been appointed as a non-executive director of M&G plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 15 March 2021.



Celine Barroche

Company Secretary