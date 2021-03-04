Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform; By End-Use; By Product; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 24.70 billion by 2028, according to the study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is driven by continuous technological advancement in the form of miniaturization of devices, growing preference of patients towards home care, and consistent decline in prices due to inflow of innovative market players. Price reduction increases product penetration, owing to higher affordability among consumers.



The growing prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics industry. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most fatal disorders and are the leading cause of death across the globe. The high presence of unmet medical needs pertaining to this disease and the subsequent rise observe in patient awareness levels in this region is expected to boost the demand for Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics.



Segment Highlights

Glucose testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Regular glucose testing is of paramount importance for diabetic patients. As per the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial, the use of blood glucose monitors leads to lesser disease complications. Point of Care (PoC) glucose monitors assisting in periodic monitoring of blood glucose helps doctors decide suitable treatment patterns.

Clinics were the largest end-use segment accounting for major market share in 2020. High procedure volumes associated with these establishments is one of the primary reasons attributing to its large share.

North America was the largest regional market for revenue generation in from Point of Care (PoC) devices in 2020. Growing geriatric population base and the presence of higher medical expenditure levels are some key factors attributing to its largest share.

The leading players in the point of care (PoC) diagnostic market include Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Trinity Biotech PLC, International Technidyne Corporation (ITC), Nipro Diagnostics Inc, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Roche Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



