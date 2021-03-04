Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform; By End-Use; By Product; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 24.70 billion by 2028, according to the study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is driven by continuous technological advancement in the form of miniaturization of devices, growing preference of patients towards home care, and consistent decline in prices due to inflow of innovative market players. Price reduction increases product penetration, owing to higher affordability among consumers.
The growing prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics industry. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most fatal disorders and are the leading cause of death across the globe. The high presence of unmet medical needs pertaining to this disease and the subsequent rise observe in patient awareness levels in this region is expected to boost the demand for Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics.
Segment Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.1.2. Market Scope
1.1.3. Assumptions
1.2. Stakeholders
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.1.1. Data Mining
3.2. Data Sources
3.2.1. Primary Sources
3.2.2. Secondary Sources
4. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Insights
4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics - Industry snapshot
4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases
4.2.1.2. Rising preference towards home healthcare
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Product recalls
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Industry trends
5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Assessment by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, By Product, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Glucose Testing
5.3.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Glucose Testing, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Hb1Ac Testing
5.4.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Hb1Ac Testing, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Coagulation
5.5.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Coagulation, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Fertility
5.6.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Fertility, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Infectious Diseases
5.7.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Infectious Diseases, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.2. HIV
5.7.2.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by HIV, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.3. Clostridium Difficile
5.7.3.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Clostridium Difficile, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.4. HBV
5.7.4.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by HBV, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.5. Cardiac Markers
5.7.5.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Cardiac Markers, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.6. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
5.7.6.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.7. Hematology
5.7.7.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Hematology, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.8. Primary Care Systems
5.7.8.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Primary Care Systems, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.9. Decentralized Clinical Chemistry
5.7.9.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.10. Feces
5.7.10.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Feces, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.11. Lipid Testing
5.7.11.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Lipid Testing, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.12. Cancer Marker
5.7.12.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Cancer Marker, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.13. Blood Gas/Electrolytes
5.7.13.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Blood Gas/Electrolytes, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.14. Ambulatory Chemistry
5.7.14.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Ambulatory Chemistry, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.15. Drug Abuse Testing
5.7.15.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Drug Abuse Testing, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
5.7.16. Urinalysis
5.7.16.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Urinalysis, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
6.
7. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Platform
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, By Platform, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Lateral Flow Assays
7.3.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Lateral Flow Assays, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Dipsticks
7.4.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Dipsticks, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Microfluidics
7.5.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Microfluidics, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.6. Molecular Diagnostics
7.6.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Molecular Diagnostics, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
7.7. Immunoassays
7.7.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Immunoassays, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by End-Use
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3. Clinics
8.3.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Clinics, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3.2. Physician Office
8.3.2.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Physician Office, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3.3. Pharmacy & Retail Clinics
8.3.3.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Pharmacy & Retail Clinics, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3.4. Non-practice Clinics
8.3.4.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Non-practice Clinics, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.3.5. Urgent Care Clinic
8.3.5.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Urgent Care Clinic, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.4. Hospitals
8.4.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Hospitals, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.5. Home
8.5.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Home, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.6. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
8.6.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
8.7. Laboratory
8.7.1. Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market, by Laboratory, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Assessment by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Introduction
9.2.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - North America
9.4. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - Europe
9.5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - Asia-Pacific
9.6. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - Middle East & Africa
9.7. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - Latin America
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.1.1. Expansion
10.1.2. Acquisition
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Roche Diagnostics
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Benchmarking
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Abbott Laboratories
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Benchmarking
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Siemens Healthcare
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Benchmarking
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. Johnson & Johnson
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Benchmarking
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Danaher Corporation
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Benchmarking
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. Chembio Diagnostic Systems
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Benchmarking
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. EKF Diagnostics
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Benchmarking
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. AccuBioTech
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Products/Product Benchmarking
11.9.4. Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9iq1x
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
