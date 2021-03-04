Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gas Genset Market, By Type (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA, >750kVA), By End User (Industrial, Domestic, Commercial), By Region-Competition, Forecast, and Opportunities, FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Gas Genset Market stood at over USD246.25 million in FY2020 and is forecast to reach USD339.12 million by FY2026

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing pipeline infrastructure and increasing awareness about gas being a cleaner fuel. Moreover, the lower operating cost of gas gensets as compared to diesel gensets, along with growing construction activities, is further boosting demand for gas gensets in India. Additionally, the rising government focus on reducing harmful emissions and promoting the use of gaseous fuel is further anticipated to aid the growth of the Indian Gas Genset Market during the forecast period.



The Indian Gas Genset Market is projected to gain popularity in the coming timeframe due to the rising need for uninterruptible power supply source systems in the country. The Indian Gas Genset Market is experiencing an extensive growth due to the accelerating use of gas gensets in rural areas for parties and religious programs, as in India, rural areas attain less electricity access where gas genset plays a significant role in providing adequate electricity access during power outages.

Additionally, rising construction sector like Char Dham Expressway is expected to pave a way towards the robust demand for gas genset by proving emergence power during construction in remote areas and absence of power grid. Gas gensets are likely to be considered the best at times of emergency and is expected to spur the enormous growth of the Indian Gas Genset Market in the coming six years.



Few of the major players operating in the Indian Gas Genset Market include Clarke Energy India Private Limited, Caterpillar India Private Limited, Green Power International Pvt Ltd., GGE Genset Private Limited, Wartsila India Private Limited, Cooper Corporation Private Limited, Perfect Gas Generators, Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd., MTU India Private Limited, Cummins India Limited (CIL), Mahindra Powerol Limited, Prakash Diesels Private Limited, Powerline Group of Industries and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL).



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Genset Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Gas Genset Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750KVA, >750kVA)

6.2.2. By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region (North; South; East; West)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North India Gas Genset Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By End user



8. East India Gas Genset Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By End user



9. West India Gas Genset Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By End user



10. South India Gas Genset Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By End user



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. India Economic Profile



14. Policy & Regulatory Framework



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook



16. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

15.3.1 Clarke Energy India Private Limited

15.3.2 Caterpillar India Private Limited

15.3.3 Green Power International Pvt Ltd

15.3.4 GGE Genset Private Limited

15.3.5 Wartsila India Private Limited

15.3.6 Yanmar

15.3.7 MTU India

15.3.8 Sterling & Wilson

15.3.9 Mahindra Powerol Limited

15.3.10 Prakash Diesels Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z12mf

