Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gas Genset Market, By Type (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750kVA, >750kVA), By End User (Industrial, Domestic, Commercial), By Region-Competition, Forecast, and Opportunities, FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Gas Genset Market stood at over USD246.25 million in FY2020 and is forecast to reach USD339.12 million by FY2026
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing pipeline infrastructure and increasing awareness about gas being a cleaner fuel. Moreover, the lower operating cost of gas gensets as compared to diesel gensets, along with growing construction activities, is further boosting demand for gas gensets in India. Additionally, the rising government focus on reducing harmful emissions and promoting the use of gaseous fuel is further anticipated to aid the growth of the Indian Gas Genset Market during the forecast period.
The Indian Gas Genset Market is projected to gain popularity in the coming timeframe due to the rising need for uninterruptible power supply source systems in the country. The Indian Gas Genset Market is experiencing an extensive growth due to the accelerating use of gas gensets in rural areas for parties and religious programs, as in India, rural areas attain less electricity access where gas genset plays a significant role in providing adequate electricity access during power outages.
Additionally, rising construction sector like Char Dham Expressway is expected to pave a way towards the robust demand for gas genset by proving emergence power during construction in remote areas and absence of power grid. Gas gensets are likely to be considered the best at times of emergency and is expected to spur the enormous growth of the Indian Gas Genset Market in the coming six years.
Few of the major players operating in the Indian Gas Genset Market include Clarke Energy India Private Limited, Caterpillar India Private Limited, Green Power International Pvt Ltd., GGE Genset Private Limited, Wartsila India Private Limited, Cooper Corporation Private Limited, Perfect Gas Generators, Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd., MTU India Private Limited, Cummins India Limited (CIL), Mahindra Powerol Limited, Prakash Diesels Private Limited, Powerline Group of Industries and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL).
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Genset Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. India Gas Genset Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Up to 75kVA, 76 kVA-350 kVA, 351kVA-750KVA, >750kVA)
6.2.2. By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region (North; South; East; West)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. North India Gas Genset Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By End user
8. East India Gas Genset Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By End user
9. West India Gas Genset Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By End user
10. South India Gas Genset Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.2. By End user
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. India Economic Profile
14. Policy & Regulatory Framework
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
16. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
15.3.1 Clarke Energy India Private Limited
15.3.2 Caterpillar India Private Limited
15.3.3 Green Power International Pvt Ltd
15.3.4 GGE Genset Private Limited
15.3.5 Wartsila India Private Limited
15.3.6 Yanmar
15.3.7 MTU India
15.3.8 Sterling & Wilson
15.3.9 Mahindra Powerol Limited
15.3.10 Prakash Diesels Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z12mf
