For the year 2020, Worldwide Cotton Market was US$ 38.54 Billion. Global Cotton Market is expected to reach US$ 46.56 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2020 to 2027.

Cotton has played a chief part in industrial evolution beginning in the eighteenth century. It also plays an important role in the textile industry. It is a labour-intensive cash crop mass-produced across the globe. Cotton majorly supports the global textile mills market and the global apparel manufacturing market.



Cotton is also a very political crop since its importance is in the world exchange of many evolving countries. Cotton grows in nearly all tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Being fairly salt- and drought-tolerant makes cotton an appealing crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. Cotton has many other uses, across many different industries like in Woven Fabrics, Clothing, Bed Sheets and Towels, Home decor, Cottonseed Oil, Pharmaceuticals, etc.



India, China, Pakistan and United States are major producers of cotton worldwide. United States exports most of its cotton produce as it has less developed textile industry. Asian countries dominate the cotton production as well as they are also one of the biggest consumers of cotton. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers worldwide, accounting for one of the highest global consumption. In recent years both countries Vietnam and Uzbekistan have also emerged as a major consumer of cotton.



Since many years, China and India have been the core markets for cotton consumption. In India, the supremacy of the textile sector exists, as it consumes most of the country's cotton. Similarly, considerable cotton exporters are the United States, Brazil and India. The core importers are China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.



The Cotton Market's significant players are

Unifi Inc

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Gokak Mills

Vardhman Group

Damodar Group

Banswara Syntex Limited

Shri Vallabh Pittie Group

Oswal Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Cotton Market



6. Volume Analysis

6.1 Production

6.2 Consumption

6.3 Import

6.4 Export



7. Share Analysis

7.1 Market share

7.1.1 By consuming country

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 Producing country

7.2.2 Importing Country

7.2.3 Exporting Country



8. Cotton Consumption Market & Volume

8.1 China

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 India

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

8.3 Pakistan

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 Volume

8.4 Bangladesh

8.4.1 Market

8.4.2 Volume

8.5 Turkey

8.5.1 Market

8.5.2 Volume

8.6 Vietnam

8.6.1 Market

8.6.2 Volume

8.7 Uzbekistan

8.7.1 Market

8.7.2 Volume

8.8 Other

8.8.1 Market

8.8.2 Volume



9. Cotton Producing Country

9.1 India

9.2 China

9.3 United States

9.4 Brazil

9.5 Pakistan

9.6 Uzbekistan

9.7 Turkey

9.8 Other



10. Cotton Exporting Country

10.1 United States

10.2 Brazil

10.3 India

10.4 Australia

10.5 Benin

10.6 Greece

10.7 Cote d'Ivoire

10.8 Other



11. Cotton Importing Country

11.1 China

11.2 Bangladesh

11.3 Vietnam

11.4 Turkey

11.5 Pakistan

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 India

11.8 Other



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Unifi Inc

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Revenues

12.2 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

12.3 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

12.4 Gokak Mills

12.5 VARDHMAN GROUP

12.6 Damodar Group

12.7 Banswara Syntex Limited

12.8 Shri Vallabh Pittie Group

12.9 OSWAL GROUP

