Announces New 2,000 Store Target

  • On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 4%, net income was $156 million, and diluted EPS was $2.33
  • Comparable store sales were flat, reflecting significant improvement in December and January
  • Gross Margin improved 40 basis points, driven by a 110 basis point increase in merchandise margin
  • On a Non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EPS was $2.44
  • New store target increased to 2,000 stores, up from previous goal of 1,000 stores

BURLINGTON, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We saw comparable store sales improve sequentially as the quarter progressed, starting with a double digit decline in November, improving to flat in December, and then accelerating to double digit growth in January. I was pleased with how we navigated this trend, and utilized core Burlington 2.0 strategies – chasing sales, buying opportunistically and operating with leaner inventories. Looking ahead, the retail environment is likely to remain unpredictable for some time. We are planning 2021 comparable store sales conservatively but will manage liquidity to chase sales if the trend is stronger.”

Mr. O’Sullivan added, “Today, we are excited to announce the expansion of our store count potential to 2,000 stores, from 1,000 stores previously. This new target takes account of the significant market share opportunity that we see ahead of us, and of the improvements we are making in our business with Burlington 2.0, in particular the significant reduction in inventory levels and the smaller store footprint that this enables.”

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Operating Results (for the 13 week period ended January 30, 2021 compared with the 13 week period ended February 1, 2020)

  • Total sales increased 4% to $2,279 million, and comparable store sales were flat. While comparable store sales were down 10% in November due to unfavorable weather, comparable store sales trends improved significantly thereafter, improving to flat in December and to a 17% increase in January, as weather normalized and federal stimulus payments were disbursed.
  • Gross margin rate was 42.5% vs. last year’s rate of 42.1%, an increase of 40 basis points. Merchandise margins increased 110 basis points, driven primarily by lower markdowns, more than offsetting a 70 basis point increase in freight costs.  
  • Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $143 million in the fourth quarter vs. $89 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. The increase was driven primarily by higher supply chain costs, due to higher wages and COVID-19 related costs.
  • SG&A increased $110 million to $705 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted SG&A was $554 million vs. $499 million last year, due to higher store related and corporate costs, partially offset by lower marketing expense.
  • The effective tax rate was 17.1% vs. 24.0% in last year’s fourth quarter. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 20.0% vs. last year’s fourth quarter Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of 23.8%.
  • Net income was $156 million, or $2.33 per share vs. net income of $206 million, or $3.08 per share for the fourth quarter last year, and Adjusted Net Income was $163 million, or $2.44 per share vs. $215 million, or $3.21 per share last year. This decrease in Adjusted Net Income was due primarily to higher product sourcing and COVID-19 related costs.
  • Diluted shares outstanding amounted to 67.0 million at the end of the quarter, flat compared with the end of last year’s fourth quarter. From the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 through the suspension of our share repurchase program announced on March 19, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares under the program.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased $69 million from last year’s fourth quarter to $280 million. Adjusted EBIT decreased $70 million below the prior year period to $224 million. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT were driven by the same factors described above that drove the decline in Adjusted Net Income.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

  • Total sales decreased 21% compared to Fiscal 2019. Net (loss) income decreased $682 million compared to the prior year to ($216) million, or $(3.28) per share vs. $6.91 per share last year. Adjusted EBIT decreased by $952 million compared to last year, to $(283) million.  Adjusted Net (loss) Income decreased $664 million vs. last year to ($170) million, while Adjusted EPS was $(2.57) per share vs. $7.35 per share in the prior year.  

Inventory

  • Merchandise inventories were $741 million vs. $777 million last year, a 5% decrease. Comparable in-store inventories declined 16%; this decrease was driven by the Company’s strategy of operating with leaner in-store inventories. Reserve Inventory, which includes all inventory that is being stored for release either later in the season, or in a subsequent season, was 38% of total inventory at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 compared to 33% at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Liquidity

  • The Company ended the fourth quarter with $1,857 million in liquidity, comprised of $1,380 million in unrestricted cash and $477 million in availability on its ABL facility. During the quarter, the Company paid down the $250 million previously outstanding on its ABL facility, ending the quarter with no outstanding ABL balances.

Share Repurchase Activity

  • The Company suspended its share repurchase program on March 19, 2020. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s share repurchase program, which remains suspended, had $348 million in remaining authorization.

Outlook

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pace of the recovery of consumer demand and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing specific sales or earnings guidance for Fiscal 2021 (the 52-weeks ending January 29, 2022) at this time.

The Company is providing the following Fiscal 2021 guidance items:

  • Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, is expected to be approximately $470 million;
  • The Company expects to open 100 new stores, while relocating or closing 25 stores, for a total of 75 net new stores in Fiscal 2021;
  • Depreciation & amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is expected to be approximately $260 million;
  • Interest expense, net of non-cash interest of $32 million on convertible notes, is expected to be approximately $80 million; and
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.

New Store Target

  • Based on the smaller store format enabled by our Burlington 2.0 strategy, as well as the opportunity presented by accelerating retail disruption and industry wide store closures, the Company has increased its long-term store target to 2,000 stores, up from its previous store target of 1,000 stores, which was established in connection with the Company’s IPO in 2013. The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
REVENUES:                
Net sales $2,278,935  $2,201,384  $5,751,541  $7,261,243 
Other revenue  3,959   7,215   12,439   25,155 
Total revenue  2,282,894   2,208,599   5,763,980   7,286,398 
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                
Cost of sales  1,309,443   1,274,089   3,555,024   4,228,740 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  704,964   595,316   2,326,928   2,228,178 
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments        3,633   (375)
Depreciation and amortization  56,712   55,089   220,390   210,720 
Impairment charges - long-lived assets  437   4,315   6,012   4,315 
Other income - net  (4,119)  (3,514)  (8,353)  (16,531)
Loss on extinguishment of debt        202    
Interest expense  27,260   11,872   97,767   50,826 
Total costs and expenses  2,094,697   1,937,167   6,201,603   6,705,873 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  188,197   271,432   (437,623)  580,525 
Income tax expense (benefit)  32,203   65,107   (221,124)  115,409 
Net Income (loss) $155,994  $206,325  $(216,499) $465,116 
                 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share $2.33  $3.08  $(3.28) $6.91 
                 
Weighted average common shares - diluted  66,962   67,010   65,962   67,293 
                 


 
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands)
       
  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,380,276  $403,074 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  6,582   6,582 
Accounts receivable—net  62,161   91,508 
Merchandise inventories  740,788   777,248 
Assets held for disposal  6,655   2,261 
Prepaid and other current assets  314,154   136,698 
Total current assets  2,510,616   1,417,371 
Property and equipment—net  1,438,863   1,403,173 
Operating lease assets  2,469,366   2,397,842 
Goodwill and intangible assets—net  285,064   285,064 
Deferred tax assets  4,422   4,678 
Other assets  72,761   85,731 
Total assets $6,781,092  $5,593,859 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $862,638  $759,107 
Current operating lease liabilities  304,629   302,185 
Other current liabilities  512,830   397,032 
Current maturities of long term debt  3,899   3,577 
Total current liabilities  1,683,996   1,461,901 
Long term debt  1,927,770   1,001,723 
Long term operating lease liabilities  2,400,782   2,322,000 
Other liabilities  103,940   97,798 
Deferred tax liabilities  199,850   182,288 
Stockholders' equity  464,754   528,149 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,781,092  $5,593,859 
         


 
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(All amounts in thousands)
    
  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net (loss) income $(216,499) $465,116 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  220,390   210,720 
Deferred income taxes  (24,959)  9,070 
Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt  202    
Non-cash stock compensation expense  55,845   43,928 
Non-cash lease expense  (1,530)  12,599 
Cash received from landlord allowances  40,663   56,280 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  65,475   (8,816)
Merchandise inventories  36,459   176,430 
Accounts payable  104,607   (90,899)
Other current assets and liabilities  (112,200)  11,604 
Long term assets and liabilities  562   3,176 
Other operating activities  50,166   2,517 
Net cash provided by operating activities  219,181   891,725 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Cash paid for property and equipment  (273,282)  (328,357)
Lease acquisition costs     (1,983)
Proceeds from insurance recoveries related to property and equipment  220   5,131 
Other investing activities  (1,070)  611 
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (274,132)  (324,598)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from long term debt—ABL Line of Credit  400,000   1,294,400 
Principal payments on long term debt—ABL Line of Credit  (400,000)  (1,294,400)
Proceeds from long term debt—Convertible Note  805,000    
Proceeds from long term debt—Secured Note  300,000    
Purchase of treasury shares  (65,526)  (323,080)
Other financing activities  (7,321)  31,453 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  1,032,153   (291,627)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents  977,202   275,500 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period  409,656   134,156 
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $1,386,858  $409,656 
         

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (vi) non-cash interest expense on convertible notes; (vii) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (viii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (ix) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income (loss), exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; (ix) costs related to closing the e-commerce store; and (x) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs, amounts related to certain litigation matters and costs related to closing the e-commerce store.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (g) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:  

  (unaudited) 
  (in thousands, except per share data) 
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):                
Net income (loss) $155,994  $206,325  $(216,499) $465,116 
Net favorable lease costs (a)  5,677   7,499   24,078   35,761 
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (b)  7,694      23,988    
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)        3,633   (375)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)        202    
Impairment charges  437   4,315   6,012   4,315 
Litigation matters (e)  2,000      22,788    
E-commerce closure (f)  23      1,549    
Tax effect (g)  (8,640)  (3,012)  (35,273)  (10,083)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $163,185  $215,127  $(169,522) $494,734 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (h)  66,962   67,010   65,962   67,293 
Adjusted Earnings per Share $2.44  $3.21  $(2.57) $7.35 
                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

  (unaudited) 
  (in thousands) 
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                
Net income (loss) $155,994  $206,325  $(216,499) $465,116 
Interest expense  27,260   11,872   97,767   50,826 
Interest income  (77)  (1,224)  (1,253)  (1,720)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)        202    
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)        3,633   (375)
Litigation matters (e)  2,000      22,788    
E-commerce closure(f)  23      1,549    
Depreciation and amortization (i)  62,339   62,539   244,273   246,109 
Impairment charges  437   4,315   6,012   4,315 
Income tax expense (benefit)  32,203   65,107   (221,124)  115,409 
Adjusted EBITDA $280,179  $348,934  $(62,652) $879,680 
                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:

  (unaudited) 
  (in thousands) 
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBIT:                
Net income (loss) $155,994  $206,325  $(216,499) $465,116 
Interest expense  27,260   11,872   97,767   50,826 
Interest income  (77)  (1,224)  (1,253)  (1,720)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (d)        202    
Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (c)        3,633   (375)
Net favorable lease costs (a)  5,677   7,499   24,078   35,761 
Impairment charges  437   4,315   6,012   4,315 
Litigation matters (e)  2,000      22,788    
E-commerce closure(f)  23      1,549    
Income tax expense (benefit)  32,203   65,107   (221,124)  115,409 
Adjusted EBIT $223,517  $293,894  $(282,847) $669,332 
                 

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:

  (unaudited) 
  (in thousands) 
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2021  2020  2021  2020 
SG&A $704,964  $595,316  $2,326,928  $2,228,178 
Net favorable lease costs (a)  (5,628)  (7,450)  (23,883)  (35,389)
Product sourcing costs  (143,492)  (88,886)  (433,772)  (339,147)
Litigation matters (e)  (2,000)     (22,788)   
E-commerce closure (f)  (23)     (1,549)   
Adjusted SG&A $553,821  $498,980  $1,844,936  $1,853,642 
                 

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:

  (unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 30,  February 1,  January 30,  February 1, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis  17.1%  24.0%  50.5%  19.9%
Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate  2.9   (0.2)  1.8   0.2 
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate  20.0%  23.8%  52.3%  20.1%
                 


(a) Net favorable lease costs represents the non-cash amortization expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).
(b) Represents non-cash accretion of original issue discount on convertible notes.
(c) Represents certain costs incurred as a result of the issuance of secured notes and convertible notes, as well as the execution of refinancing opportunities.
(d) Amounts relate to the refinancing of the Term Loan Facility.
(e) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.
(f) Represents costs related to the closure of our e-commerce store.
(g) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (f). The effective tax rate includes the benefit of loss carrybacks to prior years with higher statutory tax rates.
(h) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.
(i) Includes $5.6 million and $23.9 million of favorable lease costs included in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) for the three and twelve months ended January 30, 2021 and $7.5 million and $35.4 million for the three and twelve months ended February 1, 2020, respectively.
   

 