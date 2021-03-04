New York, NY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Industrial Hemp Market By Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, CBD Hemp Oil), By Source (Organic, Conventional) By Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Industrial Hemp Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Industrial Hemp Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36 Billion by 2026. The global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% from 2019 to 2026”.

Industrial Hemp is an agricultural plant, generally called hemp is a broad-leaved plant that is capable of having rapid growth under perfect climatic conditions. Industrial Hemp includes all the byproducts of the hemp plant, which are generally thrown away such as small twigs, seeds, or dried leaves. It can be grown for food and non-food products and does not require any use of chemical fertilizer or pesticides. Industrial hemp is also used in the production of various products such as hemp oil, paper, textile clothing, biofuel, bio-plastics, and nutraceuticals.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Hemp Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Industrial Hemp Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Industrial Hemp Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Industrial Hemp Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Industrial hemp products are considered to have a rich source of Vitamins, Minerals, Calcium, and many other nutrients. They are considered to be a perfect protein source for a vegan diet and serves in several food & beverage products. They also have low saturated fats with rich sources of omega acids essential for good skin and hair and are used in several personal care products. The surging demand for hemp oil which helps in the prevention and alleviation of ailments is also predicted to drive the market. Rising health consciousness among the consumers along with the increasing trend of healthy food consumption, improving personal health is also likely to boost the market growth. Hemp fibers being a renewable resource is been used in the production of daily use products such as paper, textiles, fuel, and bio-degradable plastics and the growing demand for eco-friendly products has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. However strict regulatory laws for the usage of industrial hemp in several countries prove to hinder the market growth. Hemp is been legally banned in some countries and hence the manufacturers of industrial hemp find it very difficult in getting sanctions from the government and also find it difficult to price the products which would be affordable for maximum consumers owing to the limited market scope. Nevertheless, the ongoing research activities on hemp have helped in uplifting the ban on hemp use and its cultivation in several developing countries and thus poses several lucrative opportunities for the industrial hemp market for its growth. The rising oil prices along with the rising concerns of global warming have given several opportunities for the usage of biofuel as a clean alternative for fossil fuels.

The top key players in the Industrial Hemp Market are as follows:

Hempco

Ecofibre

Hemp Inc.

GenCanna

HempFlax BV

Konoplex Group

Hemp Oil Canada

BAFA

Hemp Poland

Dun Agro

Colorado Hemp Works

Canah International

South Hemp Tecno

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing

MH Medical Hemp

Others

The Hemp Fiber type is predicted to dominate the market owing to its lost lasting and robust properties as compared with cotton fiber. The food type, in the Industrial Hemp market, is projected to dominate the market owing to the rising use of hemp seeds and hemp seed oil in several food products such as smoothies and yogurt. Surging knowledge among customers regarding the advantages of industrial hemp-based foods is driving the food market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Industrial Hemp sector. Key strategic developments in the Industrial Hemp market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Industrial Hemp market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Industrial Hemp is an agricultural plant that uses all the byproducts of the plant such as seeds and twigs in the production of hemp seed, hemp fiber, and other eco-friendly products. These products are in great demand among the consumer owing to the rising awareness of their benefits. Some countries where the cultivation of hemp was prohibited have made necessary regulatory norms in the cultivation of hemp and manufacturing industrial hemp products for the consumers. The North America region is projected to have the largest share in the market owing to the surging demand for industrial hemp products in various industries such as textile, food, cosmetics, and personal care.

The Industrial Hemp market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Industrial Hemp industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Industrial Hemp market is segmented based on Type, Source, and Application. Based on type segmentation, the market is classified into Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, CBD Hemp Oil. In terms of Source, the market is bifurcated into Organic and Conventional. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others.

The region of North America is predicted to dominate the market owing to the rising awareness about hemp, rising demand for industrial hemp products among the consumers, along changing regulatory measures imposed by the government.

Browse the full “Industrial Hemp Market By Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, CBD Hemp Oil), By Source (Organic, Conventional) By Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Industrial Hemp Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/industrial-hemp-market-by-type-hemp-seed-hemp-1289

This report segments the Industrial Hemp Market as follows:

Global Industrial Hemp Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Fiber

CBD Hemp Oil

Global Industrial Hemp Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Industrial Hemp Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Food

Beverages

Personal Care Products

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Industrial Hemp market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 34%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Industrial Hemp market was valued at around USD 5 Million in 2019.

Based on type segmentation, the Hemp fiber type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2019.

Based on application segmentation, the Food type was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2019.

