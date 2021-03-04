Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Zygomatic and pterygoid implants market was valued more than US$ 270 million in 2019 and expected to reach over US$ 484 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2029.



Zygomatic and pterygoid implants are long facial implants used in patients in case of insufficient quality and quantity of bone for regular implant anchorage. In such cases, cheekbones are used for anchorage with longer implants. In patients with severe maxillary resorption, grafting procedures are time consuming, thus paving way for anchoring the implant on the zygomatic bone. Zygomatic implants offer immediate loading protocol for graft-free procedures. This not just reduces the procedure time, but also improves patient satisfaction with enhanced treatment outcome. Many hospitals have reported a success rate above 98%.

Zygomatic implants allow higher level of primary stability in patients with severe bone loss with permanent prosthesis implanted immediately after surgery. Use of zygomatic and pterygoid implants also allow immediate implantation thus avoiding the 9 to 12 month waiting period and multiple surgeries needed for grafting. Apart from immediate functioning, zygomatic implants also gave other benefits such as lesser clinic visits and follow-ups, less invasion in procedures and so on. Zygomatic implants have become a clear implant of choice for several orthodontic surgeons. With the onset of Covid 19 infection that was declared as pandemic by the WHO, many hospitals were shut down for non emergency procedures. This was required to manage limited resources in emergency surgeries and treatment of Covid 19. This had a significant on the revenues and growth of the market.



Significant demand coming from medium size implants



Based on the implant length, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is categorized into upto 30 mm, 31-40 mm, 41-50 mm and above 50 mm. of these, 31-40 mm implants experience the highest demand in the global market. These devices have a 45 degree angulated head to make up with the angulation with the maxilla and zygoma. At the maxilla, the angulated implant offers the benefit to screw any form of abutment.



The demand for zygomatic and pterygoid implants to remain high in severe atrophy of maxillary bone



Based on the applications, zygomatic and pterygoid implants are in highest demand in treatment of severe atrophy of maxillary bone. The severe edentulous atrophy of maxilla due to alveolar bone peneumatisation and resorption of the maxillary sinus. This represents a severe challenge for implant rehabilitation. Insertion of implant through the palate with minimally invasive method allows increase in the bone volume without the use of bone harvesting. For bypassing such occurrence, different surgical methods are proposed such as guided bone regeneration, implant insertion in maxillary tuberosity and zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Recently pterygoid and zygomatic implant solution has gained popularity among the patients as these procedures offer better treatment outcome while reducing total procedure cost, with augmented healing and reduced treatment period. Zygomatic and pterygoid implantation avoid big surgical field and flap, thus reduced morbidity of treatment.



Dental and orthodontic clinics to dominate the global market



In terms of usage areas, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is segmented for dental and orthodontic clinics, and hospitals. Dental and orthodontic clinics dominate the global market due to high patient footfall. Factors such as higher availability of better skills, rapid patient handling and lesser costs support the prominent position of this segment. On the other hand, hospitals segment shall be picking rapid pace during the forecast period due to improving reimbursement scenario.



Domination of Europe market to be challenged by rapidly growing Asia Pacific region



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa cumulatively make the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market. Europe due to the better availability of skilled surgeons, rapid adoption of novel implants and surgical techniques and better awareness is the largest market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is rapidly advancing to capture larger market shares. Proliferating dental tourism, moderate costs of dental procedures and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure are the key catalysts facilitating the growth of the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market.



Key questions answered in this report

What is the estimated market size of the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market during the period from 2016 to 2026?

What is the impact of covid19 over the revenues and growth of the market?

Which are the key factors that are determining the global market trends in this industry?

Which are the major clinical and consumer trends that have led to increased demand for zygomatic and pterygoid implants, globally?

Which region holds dominant position in the global market, and why?

Which procedure/application gathers the largest uptake of these implants?

What are the major movements that work as growth and sustenance strategies for the market players?

