VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST, OTC: WESMF, FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services (“Moose Mountain” or “MMTS”) of Cranbrook, B.C., for the preparation of updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimates for the Kena and Gold Mountain zones on its Kena-Daylight gold and copper property. Both properties are located in southeastern British Columbia.

“The transition from historic to current NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Kena property is a key building block to moving the project forward. Having continuity through out the data is the unpinning foundation point” stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.

Under the guidance Sue Bird P.Eng, the MMTS team will be responsible for:

Data Collection and Organization

Review of assaying and QA/QC

Site visit to each deposit

Update geological models

Update Block Model and Resource

Verification and implementation of previous underground mining

Updated 43-101 on the Kena Resource Estimates



About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring & developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of South Eastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

