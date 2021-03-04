Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange release

March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2020 have been published on the company’s website www.aspo.com . Printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company’s website or by e-mail at viestinta@aspo.com . Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2020. They are available on the company’s website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.



ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen

CEO

Further information:

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 9 521 4035, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



Attachments:

Aspo Year 2020

Corporate Governance Statement 2020

Remuneration Report 2020

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com



Attachments