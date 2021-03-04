Municipality Finance Plc

4 March 2021 at 2:00 pm

Municipality Finance’s Annual Report for 2020 published

Municipality Finance Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for the year 2020 have been published in English and Finnish on the company’s website at www.munifin.fi .

For the first time, MuniFin publishes the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The XBRL tags have been subject to auditor’s assurance.

Municipality Finance has also published Pillar 3 Disclosure document in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The document is available in English on the company’s website.





Esa Kallio

President and CEO

tel. +358 50 337 7953



MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions: the company's balance sheet totals EUR 44 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin's mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.



MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.



The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.



Read more: www.munifin.fi

