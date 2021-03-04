TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 22, 2021, after the markets close.



Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 22, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-877-407-9039

International: +1 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13717348

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until April 5th, 2021, as follows: North America: 1-844-512-2921; International: +1 412-317-6671. The conference ID is 13717348. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Enthusiast Gaming investor relations website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

