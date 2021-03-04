DALLAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner/operator of senior living communities and services, announced today that Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brandon Ribar, Chief Operating Officer, will provide a Company update and host virtual investor meetings at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference March 9-11, 2021. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal.

The Company update will occur from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The presentation will be livestreamed for conference participants, and a replay will be available on the Capital Senior Living website until April 30, 2021.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, klody@capitalsenior.com