HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), an innovation-driven, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reports its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provides updates on key clinical and commercial developments. The Company also intends to seek shareholders’ approval to change its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting. For more information on the new corporate name, see 2020 Full Year Results & Business Updates—VI. Evolution of Our Corporate Identity.
2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS & BUSINESS UPDATES
“At the heart of HUTCHMED lies a prolific in-house novel drug discovery and development engine that has produced ten clinical-stage drug candidates and a further seven late-stage preclinical assets in oncology and immunology over the past fifteen years.” said Mr. Simon To, Chairman of HUTCHMED. “Our aim is to bring these internally discovered and developed innovations to patients the world-over.”
“To support this strategic objective, we have built an oncology and immunology operation with around 1,200 personnel based mainly in our two core markets, China and the U.S. In China, supported by a robust manufacturing infrastructure, our commercial team is now delivering impressive sales results on our first two oncology drugs, ELUNATE® in metastatic colorectal cancer and the recently launched SULANDA® in neuroendocrine tumors. A New Drug Application was also submitted mid-last year for savolitinib in lung cancer and, subject to approval, it will be our third approved oncology drug and the first-in-class selective MET inhibitor on the market in China.”
“Outside China, our fast expanding international organization, led mainly from the U.S., is developing five un-partnered oncology drug candidates. In 2020, it achieved three U.S. Food and Drug Administration fast track designations and initiated the rolling submission of surufatinib, our first U.S. New Drug Application filing.”
“Over the next three years, we will continue to grow our R&D and commercial organizations globally to support the anticipated launch of our oncology drugs in China, the U.S. and Europe.”
I. COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS
* = Unaudited; ** = Represents total sales to third parties as provided by Lilly; *** = Represents manufacturing fees, commercial service fees and royalties paid by Lilly to HUTCHMED, and sales to other third parties invoiced by HUTCHMED.
II. REGULATORY ACHIEVEMENTS
China
United States & Europe
III. CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Surufatinib (SULANDA® in China), a small molecule inhibitor of VEGFR17, FGFR18 and CSF-1R19 designed to inhibit tumor angiogenesis and promote the body’s immune response against tumor cells via tumor associated macrophage regulation; approved and launched in China
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for Surufatinib:
Fruquintinib (ELUNATE® in China), a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of VEGFR 1/2/3 designed to improve kinase selectivity to minimize off-target toxicity and thereby improve tolerability; approved and launched in China
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for Fruquintinib:
Savolitinib, a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET being developed broadly across MET-driven patient populations in lung and gastric cancer and renal cell carcinoma
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for Savolitinib:
HMPL-689, an investigative and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of PI3Kδ34 designed to address the gastrointestinal and hepatotoxicity associated with currently approved and clinical-stage PI3Kδ inhibitors
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for HMPL-689:
HMPL-523, an investigative and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Syk36, an important component of the B-cell receptor signaling pathway, for the treatment of hematological cancers and immune disease
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for HMPL-523:
HMPL-453, an investigative and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of FGFR 1/2/3
HMPL-306, an investigative and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of IDH1/240 designed to address resistance to the currently marketed IDH inhibitors
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for HMPL-306:
HMPL-295, an investigative and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of ERK in the MAPK pathway with the potential to address intrinsic or acquired resistance from upstream mechanisms such as RAS-RAF-MEK.
Potential upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones for HMPL-295:
Discovery, our in-house scientific team has been responsible for the discovery of all ten of our clinical drug candidates including our two approved oncology drugs ELUNATE® and SULANDA®
Potential upcoming discovery milestones:
IV. MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS
V. OTHER CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS
VI. EVOLUTION OF OUR CORPORATE IDENTITY
Today we announce the consolidation of the two corporate identities that we have used since our inception. Hutchison China MediTech, or Chi-Med, has been used as our group identity, while Hutchison MediPharma has been the identity of our novel drug R&D43 operations under which our oncology products have been developed and are now being marketed. We believe now is the right time to consolidate to a single and ubiquitous corporate identity that captures the history and brand equity we have built over the past twenty years.
Therefore, we have chosen to rename ourselves HUTCHMED. The brand HUTCHMED will immediately replace Chi-Med as our abbreviated name. We plan to formally change our group company name at our Annual General Meeting in April 2021, and the names of our key subsidiary companies over the balance of 2021. Our ticker symbol, HCM, will remain unchanged on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. We have also changed our website to www.hutch-med.com. The information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26 may be found at this address.
VII. IMPACT OF COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak initially posed some challenges to our operations in 2020 resulting from restrictions in travel. Our teams adapted quickly and were able to minimize the effect across our businesses. We will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation.
FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Change in Segment Reporting:
As a consequence of our recent commercialization of both ELUNATE® and SULANDA® and the possible approval and launch of savolitinib during 2021, we have decided to change the manner in which we report segment results in our financial statements. Effective from the year ended December 31, 2020, we will report two segments, (1) Oncology/Immunology, covering all activities related to oncology/immunology including sales, marketing, manufacturing and research and development with respect to our drugs and drug candidates; and (2) Other Ventures, which includes all other HUTCHMED businesses. We have retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation in the financial information contained in this announcement.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments were $435.2 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $217.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $228.0 million compared to $204.9 million in 2019.
Net Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $353.7 million compared to $310.9 million in 2019.
Net Loss attributable to HUTCHMED for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $125.7 million compared to $106.0 million in 2019.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollar currency unless otherwise stated.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
We provide select Financial Guidance for 2021 below reflecting expected commercial progress on ELUNATE® and SULANDA® as well as the potential launch of savolitinib in mid-2021. While we do not provide net cash flow guidance for 2021, we do expect an increase in investment to support the many new potential registration studies we plan this year as well as the continued expansion of our organization in China, the U.S. and Europe.
To support our growth plans, we continue to actively evaluate non-core assets divestment opportunities as well as monitor market conditions for seeking further listings on other stock exchanges such as Hong Kong and Shanghai.
|2020
Actual
|2021
Guidance
|Oncology/Immunology consolidated revenues
|$30.2 million
|$110 – 130 million
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation – References in this announcement to adjusted Group net cash flows excluding financing activities and financial measures reported at CER are based on non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation” below for further information relevant to the interpretation of these financial measures and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, respectively.
Conference Call and Audio Webcast Presentation Scheduled Today at 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. HKT – Investors may participate in the call as follows: +44 20 3194 0569 (U.K.) / +1 646 722 4977 (U.S.) / +852 3027 6500 (Hong Kong), or access a live audio webcast of the call via HUTCHMED’s website at www.hutch-med.com/event/.
Additional dial-in numbers are also available at HUTCHMED's website. Please use participant access code “38028560#.”
This announcement in its entirety is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/693f5edc-0aa1-45cd-b3ab-090bed0e68e3
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
HUTCHMED will today file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of HUTCHMED will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be published and issued to shareholders in due course.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from discovery into clinical studies around the world and has an extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com.
