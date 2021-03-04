RaySecur™ receives prestigious Prism Award for its MailSecur™ scanner, selected as the top new optics and photonics innovation in security technology for 2021.



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur, the new standard in mail security, announced today that its MailSecur scanner was recognized by the 13th annual Prism Awards for Photonics Innovation – a prestigious international competition sponsored by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE) and Photonics Media. RaySecur was selected as a winner in the Safety & Security category.

Past Prism Award recipients include GE, Intel, Corning, Leica, Dolby, and Raytheon, among others. “The PRISM Awards represent the highest honor the photonics industry can bestow,” said Photonics Media CEO Tom Laurin. “The pandemic challenged — and continues to challenge — the global economy. But the contributions from this year’s winners go to show that no obstacle can stifle innovation.”

MailSecur™ is a desktop-sized scanner used by Fortune 500 companies in banking, financial services, tech, and other high-profile industries to scan incoming mail for threats and dangerous items.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this award among such a prestigious group of nominees,” said RaySecur CEO Alex Sappok, Ph.D. “This award represents the culmination of many years of hard work by the RaySecur team to bring this technology to market, along with our collaborators at INO and support from the National Science Foundation (NSF).”

RaySecur’s award-winning imaging technology provides the ability to “see inside” packages and other items in real-time using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. Unlike X-ray systems which use harmful ionizing radiation and produce only 2D images, mmWave technology is safe, providing dynamic, full motion 3D imaging of concealed items.

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves ove 258,000 constituents from 184 countries, offering conferences and published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library.

About RaySecur

RaySecur™ is revolutionizing security imaging with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur’s MailSecur™ is used by Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies around the world.

RaySecur and MailSecur are trademarks of RaySecur, Inc.

