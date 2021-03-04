Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Font Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, Operating System, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global font management software market was valued at $ 3,427.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $13,466.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Font management software provide a single platform to users to enable them to install, browse, and organize fonts. The fonts are stored in library, and can be searched and previewed for various end users. These software solutions enable users to organize font library with various folders and tags. The font management software products are majorly used on operating systems (OS) such as Windows and macOS, as well as on Linux to a certain extent. Organizations and individuals often store font collection obtained from font marketplace or develop their own fonts and upload the same.



The font management software is particularly used by publishers, graphic designers, website designers, illustrators, interface designers, packaging designers, letterpress printers, typeface designers, film-title and motion-graphic designers, industrial designers, advertising agencies, and architectural firms, as well as by the IT departments of organizations. Many of these solutions are capable of filtering unlicensed fonts from the platforms to avoid legal issues. The growth of the font management software market in mainly attributed to the surging deployment of digital content across the globe and increasing emphasis on product designing and packaging. However, the lack of awareness regarding these platforms, especially in developing countries, and high costs of the same are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of digitization is anticipated to emerge as a key trend in the market during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Extensis, Corel Corporation, Fontstand BV, High-Logic B.V., Insider Software Inc., Monotype GmbH, Neuber Software, Proxima Software, and Rightfont are among the key players operating in the font management software market, and these have been profiled during this market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Font Management Software Market



Asia Pacific region is characterized by the presence of a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major contributor to the growth of various businesses, including the font management software market. The large number of smartphone users, rise in adoption of connected devices, and flourishing e-commerce sector in this region present a huge opportunity for the growth of font management software market players. APAC is an also a global manufacturing hub with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India dominating the global manufacturing sector. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in the growth of various industries in APAC. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries; however, it is one of the worst-affected COVID-19 countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various products and services.



APAC is witnessing rapid growth in its manufacturing and industrial sectors, and any disruptions in these sectors may negatively impact the growth of various industries dependent on this region. The governments of various countries in APAC are striving to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic through the imposition of lockdowns, and travel and trade bans. These measures are limiting the adoption of font management software, especially in the retail and e-commerce sector.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global font management software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global font management software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Font Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Font Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Internet Penetration and Digital Content Creation

5.1.2 Growing Importance of Effective Product Designing and Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs and Lack of Awareness

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Font Management Apps for Smartphones and Tablets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Digitalization

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Font Management Software Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Font Management Software Market Overview

6.2 Font Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Font management Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Operating System

7.1 Overview

7.2 Font Management Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Mac System

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Mac System Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Windows System

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Windows System Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5 Other Systems

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Other Systems Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Font Management Software Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Font management Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2019 and 2027

8.3 On-Premise

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 On-Premise Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Cloud

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cloud Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Font management Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Font Management Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 and 2027

9.3 Website Designer

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Website Designer Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Printing Agencies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Printing Agencies Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Advertisement Agencies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Advertisement Agencies Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Freelancers

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Freelancers Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Font Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Font Management Software Market

10.3 Europe: Font Management Software Market

10.4 Asia Pacific: Font Management Software Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA): Font Management Software Market

10.6 South America: Font Management Software Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Font Management Software Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Global Font Management Software Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Extensis

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Corel Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Fontstand BV

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 High-Logic B.V.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Insider Software Inc.

13.5.1 Business Description

13.5.2 Products and Services

13.5.3 Financial Overview

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5.5 Key Developments

13.6 Monotype Imaging Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Adobe Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 A. & M. Neuber Software

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Proxima Software

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 RightFont

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ahsr0

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900