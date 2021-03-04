Finanstilsynet

With reference to company announcement dated March 2, 2021, Vestjysk Bank A/S has issued DKK 140 million Senior Non-Preferred effective from March 11, 2021.

The bonds have a maturity of four years with a possibility to call after three years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet).

The bonds has a variable semi-annual coupon rate of CIBOR6 plus a credit spread of 175 bps.

The issue has the ISIN code DK0030484381 and is part of the ongoing process to optimise the capital structure of Vestjysk Bank A/S.

Please direct potential inquires to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on telephone +45 9663 2104.





