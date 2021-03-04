Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics market (2020-2025) by Instrumentation Technology, Reagents, Services & Software, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Proteomics Market is estimated to be USD 20.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.



The transformation of the biopharmaceutical industry's focus from genomics to system biology has led to an increase in the demand for proteomics. Also, certain drug manufacturers have started with their proteomic divisions boosting the growth of this market. The market is highly characterized by R&D investments and an increasing number of collaborations between enterprises.



Factors such as increasing demand for personalized medicine with a need to curb down the costs on healthcare by promoting effective drugs and the rise in the R&D for the former have promoted the growth of the proteomics market.



However, the constraining factor for market growth is strict regulatory norms and the instruments' high cost. Lack of skilled professionals in the proteomics industry impedes the growth of the market. The opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in Popularity of Personalized Medicines

An Upsurge in R&D Expenditure

Technological Advancements Associated with Proteomics Components

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Proteomics Components

The dearth of Skilled Professionals

Huge Disconnect Between Biomarker Discovery and Biomarker Approval By Regulatory Authorities

Opportunities

Lucrative Opportunities Associated with Biomarker Identification

Developments in Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics

Availability of Government and Private Funding

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Regulatory Barriers

Trends

Development in Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics

Segments Covered



By Instrumentation Technology, the Protein Fractionation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the benefits of Protein Fractionation of effectively separating thousands of proteins in a complex structure and high resolution. The need for the analysis of complex structures is increasing in proteomics research.



By Reagent, the Protein Fractionation Reagents segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for protein separation from complex mixtures, thereby moving towards effective analysis.



By Services & Software, the Core Proteomics Services accounted for the largest share of the market. These services are the basis of proteomics and are highly adopted at every stage of proteome analysis.



By Application, the Clinical Diagnostics Segment holds the largest share of the proteomics market. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of the relevance of investigating and understanding patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and drug development.



By Geography, North America is estimated to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are advanced technology with increased adoption of proteomic components for the development of personalized therapeutics. Besides, there has been extensive research and development on next-gen therapeutics. Further, the region boasts of hundreds of modified therapeutic proteins for clinical use, which has further contributed to this growth. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing R&D activities, and raising awareness of personalized therapeutics.



The Global Proteomics market is further segmented based on Instrumentation Technology, Reagents, Services & Software, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Proteomics Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Proteomics Market, By Instrumentation Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.2.1 Mass Spectroscopy

6.2.2 Nmr Spectroscopy

6.2.3 Cd Spectroscopy

6.3 Chromatography

6.3.1 HPLC

6.3.2 Ion Chromatography

6.3.3 Affinity Chromatography

6.3.4 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

6.4 Electrophoresis

6.4.1 Gel Electrophoresis

6.4.2 Capillary Electrophoresis

6.5 Protein Microarrays

6.5.1 Biochips

6.5.1.1 Lab-on-chips (Microfluidics)

6.5.1.2 Protein Chips

6.5.2 Microarray Instruments

6.5.2.1 Integrated Systems

6.5.2.2 Microarray Scanners

6.5.2.3 Arrayers

6.6 X-Ray Crystallography

6.7 Surface Plasmon Resonance

6.8 Protein Fractionation



7 Global Proteomics Market, By Reagents

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microarray

7.3 Spectrometry

7.4 X-ray crystallography

7.5 Chromatography

7.6 Electrophoresis

7.7 Immunoassay

7.8 Protein fractionation reagents



8 Global Proteomics Market, By Services & Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Core Proteomics Services

8.2.1 Protein Identification Services

8.2.2 Protein Characterization Services

8.2.3 Quantitative Proteomics Services

8.2.4 Protein Purification Services

8.2.5 Protein Separation Services

8.2.6 Protein Sequencing Services

8.2.7 Custom Assay Services

8.3 Bioinformatics Software & Services

8.3.1 Bioinformatics Services

8.3.2 Bioinformatics Tools

8.3.3 Bioinformatics Databases



9 Global Proteomics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Discovery

9.3 Clinical Diagnostics

9.4 Others



10 Global Proteomics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 UK

10.1.2 France

10.1.3 Germany

10.1.4 Italy

10.1.5 Spain

10.1.6 Rest of Europe

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 Indonesia

10.2.5 Malaysia

10.2.6 South Korea

10.2.7 Australia

10.2.8 Russia

10.2.9 Rest of APAC

10.3 Rest of the World

10.3.1 Qatar

10.3.2 Saudi Arabia

10.3.3 South Africa

10.3.4 United Arab Emirates

10.3.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Fundings

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.2 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

12.3 Li-Cor Inc.

12.4 PerkinElmer Inc.

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.6 Horiba Ltd.

12.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.8 Bruker Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

12.9 Ge Healthcare (General Electric)

12.10 Waters Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

12.11 Roche Diagnostics



13 Appendix

13.1 Questionnaire



