Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics market (2020-2025) by Instrumentation Technology, Reagents, Services & Software, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Proteomics Market is estimated to be USD 20.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.
The transformation of the biopharmaceutical industry's focus from genomics to system biology has led to an increase in the demand for proteomics. Also, certain drug manufacturers have started with their proteomic divisions boosting the growth of this market. The market is highly characterized by R&D investments and an increasing number of collaborations between enterprises.
Factors such as increasing demand for personalized medicine with a need to curb down the costs on healthcare by promoting effective drugs and the rise in the R&D for the former have promoted the growth of the proteomics market.
However, the constraining factor for market growth is strict regulatory norms and the instruments' high cost. Lack of skilled professionals in the proteomics industry impedes the growth of the market. The opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Trends
Segments Covered
By Instrumentation Technology, the Protein Fractionation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the benefits of Protein Fractionation of effectively separating thousands of proteins in a complex structure and high resolution. The need for the analysis of complex structures is increasing in proteomics research.
By Reagent, the Protein Fractionation Reagents segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for protein separation from complex mixtures, thereby moving towards effective analysis.
By Services & Software, the Core Proteomics Services accounted for the largest share of the market. These services are the basis of proteomics and are highly adopted at every stage of proteome analysis.
By Application, the Clinical Diagnostics Segment holds the largest share of the proteomics market. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of the relevance of investigating and understanding patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and drug development.
By Geography, North America is estimated to lead the market. The factors attributing to the growth of this market are advanced technology with increased adoption of proteomic components for the development of personalized therapeutics. Besides, there has been extensive research and development on next-gen therapeutics. Further, the region boasts of hundreds of modified therapeutic proteins for clinical use, which has further contributed to this growth. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing R&D activities, and raising awareness of personalized therapeutics.
The Global Proteomics market is further segmented based on Instrumentation Technology, Reagents, Services & Software, Application, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Proteomics Market, By Instrumentation Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Spectroscopy
6.2.1 Mass Spectroscopy
6.2.2 Nmr Spectroscopy
6.2.3 Cd Spectroscopy
6.3 Chromatography
6.3.1 HPLC
6.3.2 Ion Chromatography
6.3.3 Affinity Chromatography
6.3.4 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
6.4 Electrophoresis
6.4.1 Gel Electrophoresis
6.4.2 Capillary Electrophoresis
6.5 Protein Microarrays
6.5.1 Biochips
6.5.1.1 Lab-on-chips (Microfluidics)
6.5.1.2 Protein Chips
6.5.2 Microarray Instruments
6.5.2.1 Integrated Systems
6.5.2.2 Microarray Scanners
6.5.2.3 Arrayers
6.6 X-Ray Crystallography
6.7 Surface Plasmon Resonance
6.8 Protein Fractionation
7 Global Proteomics Market, By Reagents
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microarray
7.3 Spectrometry
7.4 X-ray crystallography
7.5 Chromatography
7.6 Electrophoresis
7.7 Immunoassay
7.8 Protein fractionation reagents
8 Global Proteomics Market, By Services & Software
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Core Proteomics Services
8.2.1 Protein Identification Services
8.2.2 Protein Characterization Services
8.2.3 Quantitative Proteomics Services
8.2.4 Protein Purification Services
8.2.5 Protein Separation Services
8.2.6 Protein Sequencing Services
8.2.7 Custom Assay Services
8.3 Bioinformatics Software & Services
8.3.1 Bioinformatics Services
8.3.2 Bioinformatics Tools
8.3.3 Bioinformatics Databases
9 Global Proteomics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drug Discovery
9.3 Clinical Diagnostics
9.4 Others
10 Global Proteomics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 UK
10.1.2 France
10.1.3 Germany
10.1.4 Italy
10.1.5 Spain
10.1.6 Rest of Europe
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.3 India
10.2.4 Indonesia
10.2.5 Malaysia
10.2.6 South Korea
10.2.7 Australia
10.2.8 Russia
10.2.9 Rest of APAC
10.3 Rest of the World
10.3.1 Qatar
10.3.2 Saudi Arabia
10.3.3 South Africa
10.3.4 United Arab Emirates
10.3.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.2 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
12.3 Li-Cor Inc.
12.4 PerkinElmer Inc.
12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
12.6 Horiba Ltd.
12.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.8 Bruker Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
12.9 Ge Healthcare (General Electric)
12.10 Waters Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
12.11 Roche Diagnostics
13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire
