The Global Neurodiagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7%.
Neurological disorders are increasingly recognized as major causes of death and disability worldwide. Data estimated by the Global Burden of states that neurological disorders were the leading causes of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY), with around 276 Mn deaths worldwide. This shows the need for early diagnosis of neurological disorders. Diagnostics testing procedures and tools are essential ways to diagnose a disorder or any other medical condition. In the case of neurosciences, neurodiagnostic has a wide application base.
Neurodiagnostic tests are usually performed on patients who suffer from conditions related to the central nervous system (brain and the spinal cord). These tests monitor and record the electrical activity of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves to ensure the early and accurate diagnosis of the disease. The specialized imaging procedures can help in visualizing the changes in brain activity or the amounts of a particular brain chemical to provide more detailed diagnostic information. The most common neurodiagnostic procedures are Electroencephalogram (EEG), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Position Emission Tomography (PET) scan. Many companies related to neurodiagnostic are focusing on the development of innovative products to strengthen their product portfolio and product pipelines.
Factors promoting the growth of the neurodiagnostic markets are the increasing number of neurological disorders, growing number of diagnostic centres, growing advancement in genomics and proteomics, the ability of the devices to monitor patients in ICUs, and rising patient emphasis on early diseases diagnosis.
However, low amounts of regular diagnosis amongst the patients due to the high costs associated with the diagnosis and awareness hinders the growth of this market. Also, the lack of skilled expertise and limitations of EEGs in providing accurate diagnosis may impede the market growth. A surge in the prevalence of neurological disorders, technological developments, an increase in healthcare awareness among people, and an increase in healthcare expenditure may provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the Neurodiagnostics Market.
The Global Neurodiagnostics market is further segmented on the basis of Product Type, Condition, End user, and Geography.
By Product, the Diagnostic Imaging Systems segment is estimated as the fastest growing market in the forecast period due to the increased research and development activities in the field of neuro-generative disorders. It leads to a high number of product launches by major manufacturers in the market. The high investments in healthcare infrastructure have also additionally boosted the growth of this segment.
By Condition, the Neurogenerative Diseases segment is estimated as the fastest-growing segment. The factors underlying the growth of this segment is the high amount of brain injuries due to dementia, and Parkinson's disease coupled with the neurological examinations for further prognosis.
By End User, the Hospitals are estimated as the fastest-growing segment. It is mainly the hospitals that hold the highest financial capabilities to own neuro-diagnostic devices required for the neurosurgeries. Hospitals have an arrangement for a team of trained professionals to perform complex diagnostic procedures using neurodiagnostic tools and hence expected to grow more than any other end-user segment.
By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market. The growth is attributed to the presence of a robust healthcare system, device manufacturing companies, and accessibility to high-end innovative neurodiagnostic tools amongst medical professionals. Europe is the second-largest market owing to the increasing geriatric population. The increasing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of age-related diseases like stroke, dementia, and Parkinson's diseases are expected to propel the growth of the market.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Fujifilm, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
