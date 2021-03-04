BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Coalition is announcing the departure of board member Phil Giudice, who has joined the Biden-Harris Administration as Special Assistant to the President for Climate Policy.



Mr. Giudice has joined the newly created domestic climate policy team led by Administrator Gina McCarthy and will play an important role on the National Climate Task force. The National Climate Task force is a focal point to deploy a government-wide approach to combat the climate crisis. The Task Force will facilitate planning and implementation of Federal actions to reduce emissions, deliver environmental justice, spur well-paying union jobs and economic growth, and more to combat the climate crisis.

“Prime deeply benefited from Phil’s volunteer service on our Board of Directors for many years. Although his absence will be felt by all, we couldn’t be more thrilled for the United States and our neighbors abroad to likewise benefit from Phil’s long history of private sector experience, public sector service, and lifelong commitment to climate action,” said Prime’s Founder and Executive Director Sarah Kearney. “I feel personally encouraged that humanity may have a shot at mitigating climate change with Phil as a key part of the Biden Administration in the years ahead.”

Mr. Giudice has over four decades of experience and leadership in the clean energy sector, including his service as Massachusetts Undersecretary of Energy and Commissioner of Energy Resources. He was also founding board member, Treasurer and Vice Chair for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), board chair of the National Association of State Energy Officials, as well as a member of the DOE’s State Energy Advisory Board, Energy Efficiency and Renewables Advisory Committee and EPA/DOE’s State Energy Efficiency Action Network. He was also founding board chair for the Center for Effective Philanthropy, making his board service to Prime particularly salient.

“Phil set a high bar for the contributions of a Prime Coalition board member. I look forward to building on the example he set, as we expand Prime’s board to continue to grow Prime Coalition’s impact on mitigating the global and pervasive effects of climate change,” added Prime board chair Nicole Systrom.

About Prime Coalition:

Prime Coalition is a public charity that partners with philanthropists to invest catalytic capital in extraordinary companies and projects that combat climate change, have a high likelihood of achieving commercial success, and are otherwise unlikely to be sufficiently supported toward optimal greenhouse gas emissions reduction potential. Learn more at primecoalition.org.

Contact: Sarah Kearney Executive Director, Prime Coalition (617) 221-3170