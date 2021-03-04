TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the call live, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-952-5114 and use access code 4028136#. Listeners are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the call begins to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, using access code:1138760#.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Company Contact

ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Witty

Acerus Investor Relations

(646) 438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com



