Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global beauty and personal care packaging market to grow at a significant pace from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Innovation in packaging, like vibrant shades and a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, is a key driver of the growth of the industry. Recent trends indicate that companies spend more on packaging innovation than on manufacturing costs. High demand for packaging solutions and volatile raw material prices has a direct effect on the packaging cost and profit margin of the vendors. In addition, the packaging industry is rapidly evolving, combined with customer demand, which allows manufacturers to become flexible with future requirements. Moreover, the emergence of packaging styles and growth potential in emerging economies offers tremendous opportunities for beauty and personal care products.

The beauty and personal care packaging market is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast period due to major drivers such as demand for creative and innovative cosmetic packaging, demand for premium and natural cosmetic products, and increased daily use of personal care products. In addition, the advancement in packaging technologies and the availability of personal care products in creative designs, like pumps, sprays, sticks, pen type, and rollerballs, are also driving the market towards growth.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5528







The demand for cosmetic products relies on the packaging and quality of the product. Creative packaging and increasing shelf life of the product are the most responsible factors for the growth of the packaged products. In addition, the growing demand for advanced packaging materials is driving the growth of the cosmetics industry, which is projected to increase the growth of packaged goods during the forecast period. According to L'Oreal/FBIC Global Retail & Technology, the global beauty product market amounted to USD 371 billion in 2011 and USD 399 billion in 2014.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market

The spread of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market as a result of disruptions in the supply chain, culminating in extended factory closures worldwide. Logistically, it has been difficult for bottles, cartons, and pump manufacturers to deliver to personal care companies. In most countries, governments have placed the personal care industry in the essential commodity category, allowing it to function. Still, there is no clarity about the operation of ancillary units that make the foil, packaging materials, printers, and consumables, such as briquettes/gases (required to run boilers).

Market Segmentation

The global beauty and personal care packaging market has been segmented into materials, products, and applications.

Based on the materials, the global beauty and personal care packaging market has been segmented into plastics, glass, metal, and others.

Based on product, the global beauty and personal care packaging market has been segmented into bottles, jars, and cans, tubes, pouches, and others. It provides great opportunities for plastic packaging manufacturers and focuses on the introduction of new packaging formats, sizes, and functionality with leading packaging types in response to customer demand for convenience.

Based on the application, the global beauty and personal care packaging market has been segmented into skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, and others.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Beauty and Personal Care Packaging:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/beauty-personal-care-packaging-market-5528









Regional Analysis

By region, the global beauty and personal care packaging market has been segmented into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

APAC to lead the global beauty and personal care packaging market.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the majority market share and is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Strong economic growth and an increase in disposable income are estimated to change lifestyle patterns. China is projected to open new growth opportunities in the beauty and personal care packaging market over the near future. The rapidly growing cosmetics industry, changing packaging, and improving standard of living have increased the demand for the beauty and personal care packaging market in a positive way. A new trend in research and development by packaging manufacturers focusing on advantageous locations for production and short-distance supply to reduce costs is a key factor in the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

With a range of international and regional players, the global beauty and personal care packaging market is relatively fragmented and competitive. Market players are heavily engaged in technological growth, global expansion, and mergers and acquisitions in order to protect their market position.







Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5528











List of the key players operating the global beauty and personal care packaging market include.

Amcor Limited (Australia)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Mondi Group (Austria)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Albéa Services S.A.S.(France)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

AptarGroup (U.S.)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and

HCT Packaging Inc. (U.S.).







Discover More Research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:



Global Truck Mounted Crane Market Research Report: Information By Type (Mounted Cranes, Sidelift Cranes, Boom Truck Cranes and Others), Application (Construction, Utilities, Industries and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2026

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Research Report: by Product (Boxes and Containers), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial Goods, Personal Care and Others), Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Research Report: by Service (Transportation, Warehousing and Distribution and Value-added Services), by Destination (Domestic and International) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Global Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Speed (Low Speed, Standard Speed, High Speed), Function (Filling, Wrapping, Mixing & Split, others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Labeling Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Sleeve Labelers and others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Global Snack food Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (flexible packaging and rigid packaging), Material (plastic, paper, metal, and others), Application (bakery snacks, candy & confections, savory snacks, nuts & dried fruits and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Freight and Logistics Market Research Report: by Shipping Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways), Service (Inventory Management, Packaging, Warehousing, Transportation, Distribution, Custom Clearance and other), End-Use Industry (Energy & Utilities, Trade and Transportation, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Construction, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services and Telecommunication & Information Technology and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Research Report: Information by Material (Kraft Paper, Containerboard, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper and Molded Fiber Pulp and others), Capacity (0–5 KG, 5–25 KG, 25–50 KG and Above 50 KG), End User (Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retail Industry and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global PET Lidding Films Market: Information by Product type (Dual-ovenable lidding films, Specialty lidding films, High barrier lidding films, Breathable lidding films and Resealable/reclosable films), Application (Trays, Cups, Jars & bottles, and others), End-use (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage and others ) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2025

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Corrugated Plastics, Molded Plastics, Aluminum, Steel, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Foams and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods and Healthcare) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Recyclable Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastic and Recycled Papers), Packaging Type (Paper & Cardboard, Void Fill Packing, Bubble Wrap and Pouches & Envelopes), End-Use Industry (Healthcare Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry and Food & Beverages Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Fiber Drum Market Research Report: Information by Closure (Metal Closure, Plastic Closure and Fiber/Cardboard Closure), Capacity (Up to 25 Gallons, 26–50 Gallons, 51–75 Gallons and Above 75 Gallons), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com