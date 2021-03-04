Dublin, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Center Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The increasing adoption of the hyper-scale data centers is expected to boost the data center testing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, the hyperscale data centers are expected to grow from 338 in number at the end of 2016 to 628 by 2021 that represents 53% of all installed data center servers by 2021.
The rising need for performance testing that allows the user to gain insight into how the application performs under scenarios relevant to his organization, help him further optimize his deployment is expected to boost the adoption of solutions such as data center testing.
In order for the data centers to support increasing bandwidth demands and reduced operational and management costs has resulted in the modernization of the network architecture, making testing an integral part. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. This is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.
Also, the rising need for maintaining the uptime that allows the data center providers to provide smooth and optimal efficiency is expected to boost the adoption of the data center testing solutions.
Key Market Trends
E-Commerce is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the data center testing market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as AT Tokyo, EXFO, Spirent amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Through strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions these players have been able to gain greater footprint in the market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities
4.4.2 Advent of 5G
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Concerns Relating to Data Privacy
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 EXFO Inc.
6.1.2 AT TOKYO Corporation.
6.1.3 Atlassian Corporation Plc
6.1.4 Spirent Communications plc
6.1.5 Munters India Ltd
6.1.6 VIAVI Solutions Inc.
6.1.7 ABM Industries Inc.
6.1.8 Veryx Technologies.
6.1.9 365 Operating Company LLC
6.1.10 heatload.co.uk
6.1.11 internap corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qbdgj
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: