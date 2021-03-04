Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Cedar Hill at 425 E Pleasant Run Road, Ste. 249. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Cedar Hill and the surrounding communities stay connected.

CEDAR HILL, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Cedar Hill at 425 E Pleasant Run Road, Ste. 249. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Cedar Hill and the surrounding communities stay connected.



At uBreakiFix Cedar Hill, most basic repairs can be completed in under two hours, making tech repairs convenient and efficient for all its customers.

“uBreakiFix has a unique team of device repair technicians who truly care about quality customer service,” said Brian Donnelly, director of stores for uBreakiFix. “This attribute is hard to find in the technology industry today, but here at uBreakiFix, we put customer satisfaction above all else. By offering free diagnostics on all device issues, matching competitors’ prices, and guaranteeing fast-turnarounds on device repairs, we’re dedicated to making our customers’ experience affordable and convenient.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Cedar Hill and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/cedarhill. uBreakiFix Cedar Hill is located at:

uBreakiFix

425 E Pleasant Run Rd Ste 249, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(469) 454-4240

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0f94dd0-a85c-46e9-960f-d741f828ecf9