FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today announced GridGain Training, a new training and certification program for application architects, developers and system administrators who want to master GridGain and Apache Ignite. GridGain Training is the only training program that lets attendees learn about GridGain and Apache Ignite from the team that contributed Apache Ignite to the Apache Software Foundation. GridGain Training includes both free and low-cost programs for individuals and organizations. Training program attendees will receive badges and certificates so they can share their Apache Ignite proficiency with peers and prospective employers.



“The pace of adoption of GridGain and Apache Ignite continues to soar, increasing the demand for expertise required to deploy these solutions,” said Lalit Ahuja, Vice President of Solutions and Services at GridGain. “GridGain Training sessions are conducted by GridGain engineers and solution architects with deep technical expertise and real-world experience solving customer problems. During the sessions, attendees will use the actual products, and learn how to unlock the full potential of the Ignite platform and the advanced capabilities of GridGain. Whether for an individual who wants to become a GridGain certified expert or for an entire team at an organization, GridGain Training is the fastest and most cost-effective way to become an in-memory computing platform expert.”

GridGain Training – Foundation Courses

Register for these complimentary 2-hour virtual programs at https://www.gridgain.com/training.

Apache Ignite Essentials: Key Design Principles for Building Data-Intensive Applications – A two-hour training program that introduces three essential Ignite capabilities – data partitioning, affinity co-location, and co-located processing – and shows how these capabilities increase application speed and scale. 03/17/21 – 10 a.m. PDT 04/14/21 – 8 a.m. GMT 05/24/21 – 8 a.m. PDT

How to Monitor and Manage Apache Ignite with GridGain Control Center – A two-hour, hands-on training session on how to monitor and manage Apache Ignite clusters in production, including understanding key metrics, setting up alerts, and troubleshooting performance. 03/24/21 – 10 a.m. PDT 04/21/21 – 8 a.m. GMT 05/24/21 – 10 a.m. PDT

Apache Ignite for Spring Boot and Spring Data Development – A two-hour training program for Java developers and architects who want to explore best practices and nuances of using Spring Boot and Spring Data with Apache Ignite. Attendees will build a RESTful web service that uses Apache Ignite as an in-memory database. 04/07/21 – 10 a.m. PDT



GridGain Training – Certification Courses

These virtual, intensive programs offer more hands-on training in smaller groups. Attendees who successfully complete these classes will earn GridGain certificates. Register at https://www.gridgain.com/training.

Apache Ignite Platform Training – A full-day hands-on course designed to provide an overview of the Apache Ignite platform, covering basic product functionality, common use-cases and APIs. Attendees will participate in lab exercises to reinforce the learning. 4/29/21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT Cost: $1,000 USD per attendee

GridGain Developer Training – This 3-day course, geared to help attendees architect and build scalable applications using the GridGain platform, will cover basic and advanced platform functionality, available APIs, tools and utilities through a series of lectures and hands-on lab exercises. 5/18/21-5/20/21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT Cost: $3,000 USD per attendee

GridGain Administrator Training – This 3-day course will provide a deeper understanding of the GridGain features, capabilities and utilities for monitoring, maintaining and administering the GridGain platform. Through a series of interactive sessions and hands-on lab exercises, attendees will learn to perform upgrades, tune and secure the GridGain cluster, perform cluster and data backup and restore tasks, and debug and troubleshoot any issues that may come up. 6/8/21-6/10/21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT Cost: $3,000 USD per attendee



GridGain Corporate Training

For business customers and partners, certification courses are offered at group rates and at convenient times. This is a cost-effective way to train a team of developers, architects, or administrators from the same organization to accelerate the pace of deployment, ensure optimal use of the platform and enable effective troubleshooting. Available in a virtual or on-site format, each private training program is led by a seasoned GridGain product specialist and enables attendees to discuss issues and challenges that are specific to their organization.

For more information about Corporate Training options, contact GridGain at https://www.gridgain.com/contact .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering the leading in-memory computing platform, powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hub s for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

