New York, NY, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, an end-to-end technology infrastructure provider that supports the institutional trading of digital assets, today announced the hire of Alfonse Mandese as Head of Sales and Business Development.

Mr. Mandese will be responsible for executing Talos’ go-to-market strategy, building partnerships and driving future revenue growth. Mr. Mandese’s hire comes at a time of tremendous growth for the Talos platform, which has been live since early 2019 and was publicly announced last fall. Talos’ extensive suite of solutions supports clients through the full crypto trading lifecycle, from price discovery to execution through clearing and settlement and across spot, futures and FX markets.

Prior to joining Talos, Mr. Mandese led sales and business development in the Americas for Ledger Enterprise Solutions. There, he focused on the rollout of the company’s enterprise custody technology product, Ledger Vault. Before that, Mr. Mandese spent seven years in the traditional capital markets space. He formerly held positions across Institutional Sales and Trading at Citigroup in both New York and Boston. After Citi, he became a Regional Head of Account Management and Business Development at BCA Research. At both companies, he covered some of the world’s leading asset managers and hedge funds. He holds a degree in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College.

Commenting on Mr. Mandese’s hire, Talos Co-Founder and CEO Anton Katz said: “The acceleration of institutional participation in digital assets over the past year has completely transformed our firm. As large institutions and service providers continue to enter this space and use our platform, we are really excited to have Alfonse join the team and lead our Business Development and Sales efforts going forward. His portfolio of experience has the ideal combination of traditional capital markets and institutional crypto, which will be crucial to our ongoing effort to scale our business. We could not be more excited to have him as part of our team, and look forward to setting the bar even higher in 2021.”

Mr. Mandese said: “Having worked in business development and sales within both the traditional finance and digital assets space, I’ve had the opportunity to learn the importance of a defined, yet flexible, growth strategy that will position me to thrive in this role. Talos’ recent success is nothing short of inspiring and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued expansion. Anton Katz, Ethan Feldman and the Talos team have built an offering unlike anything this industry has seen before. Talos is truly pioneering the institutional crypto space, and I’m eager to get started.”

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading, from price discovery to execution through to settlement. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

