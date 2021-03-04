CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGenesis, a gene-editing and genome-engineering company developing human-compatible organs, tissues, and cells, today announced the appointment of Sapna Srivastava, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Srivastava joins eGenesis with more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and on Wall Street.



“We have recently closed a Series C financing round, which will enable us to significantly advance our lead programs in kidney and islet cell transplant into first-in-human studies,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of eGenesis. “Sapna has a unique combination of financial acumen and strategic thinking that will help us solve the organ shortage crisis. I am very excited about her future contributions to this mission.”

Dr. Srivastava is a seasoned industry executive with experience leading finance and corporate strategy. Most recently, Dr. Srivastava served as the chief financial and strategy officer at Abide Therapeutics (acquired by Lundbeck), prior to which she held a similar role at Intellia Therapeutics. In these positions, she has played a key role in equity financings including a successful initial public offering, strategic alliances including M&A, and shaping the strategic direction of the company. She has experience also as a board member for public and private biotechnology companies. Before Intellia, Dr. Srivastava spent more than a decade on Wall Street as a senior biotechnology analyst for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and ThinkEquity Partners. She began her career as a research associate at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Srivastava earned her B.S. in Biology from St. Xavier's College at the University of Mumbai and her Ph.D. in neuroscience from the New York University School of Medicine.

“eGenesis is an exceptional combination of cutting-edge science and talented people who are committed to delivering on the company’s ambitious mission to end the global organ shortage,” said Dr. Srivastava. “The company has made unprecedented scientific progress toward addressing the significant unmet medical need in kidney failure and type 1 diabetes. I am excited to join the team and help bring innovative treatment options to patients as soon as possible.”

About Transplantation and Xenotransplantation

The demand for lifesaving organs far outnumbers available supply. In the U.S. alone, more than 110,000 people are on the national transplant list. 20 people die every day due to lack of available organs for transplant and every 10 minutes a new name is added to the national transplant waitlist.

The concept of xenotransplantation (i.e., the transplantation of organs, tissue and cells from one species to another) has been explored for decades, with the pig considered the most suitable donor for humans. However, virology and immunology hurdles prevented the field from advancing beyond early preclinical research. With the advent of cutting-edge gene editing technologies, addressing these historical challenges is now within reach.

About eGenesis

eGenesis’s goal is to transform the field of transplantation by offering safe and effective organs, tissues, and cells to patients in need. The company harnesses gene editing technology including CRISPR, to address the key issues that have impeded xenotransplantation to date. eGenesis’s development pipeline includes lead programs for kidney and islet cell transplant as well as earlier-stage programs focused on other solid organs. Learn more at egenesisbio.com.

