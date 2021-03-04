BERKELEY, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatsby, Inc., creators of the Gatsby open-source project, today announced the availability of Gatsby 3.0, a breakthrough in performance and integration capabilities for the leading frontend Jamstack solution. Based on React, Gatsby provides developers with the tools they need to seamlessly integrate different content and data sources into blazing fast, feature-rich, beautiful web experiences, while delivering a fast, fun and easy development experience. Powerful features now available in Gatsby 3.0 include Incremental Builds that deliver fast local build speeds, enhanced image handling for better performance and flexibility, and support for the latest versions of React and GraphQL for improved performance.
Gatsby is the fastest growing frontend framework for building web experiences that integrate content from multiple data sources using a content hub architecture built on GraphQL. A growing ecosystem of over 2,500 plugins makes Gatsby 3.0 the best platform for building complex, integrated sites that deliver the best visitor experience, security, and performance a static site can provide. Users can easily integrate data from traditional and headless CMSs, ecommerce platforms, SaaS applications, business application databases, Markdown files and more. Gatsby 3.0 has been enhanced in the following areas:
Gatsby, Inc. is the creator of GatsbyJS, the leading Jamstack frontend framework and static site generator for React. GatsbyJS enables organizations to build highly performant, secure websites that can integrate data from multiple content management systems and other end points using its unique content hub architecture. Gatsby offers Gatsby Cloud, a turnkey SaaS solution for building, previewing, deploying and managing Gatsby-based websites plus support and professional services to help organizations build modern websites. GatsbyJS is used in industries including financial services, retail, ecommerce, hospitality, SaaS and gaming by companies, including Venmo, Little Caesars, Braun, Raleigh, Quip, Figma, Meetup, Headspace, Draft Kings and Nintendo. Gatsby, Inc. is funded by Index Ventures, CRV and Trinity Ventures. Visit www.gatsbyjs.com to learn more.
