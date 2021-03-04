MENLO PARK, Calif. and GREENWICH, Conn. and BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longitude Capital, a leading healthcare venture capital firm that invests in biotechnology, medical technology and health solutions companies, today announced the promotion of Brian Liu to Principal.



Dr. Liu focuses on investments in biotechnology companies and currently serves as board observer at: Dascena, a health solutions company developing algorithms as predictive biomarkers for complex conditions like COVID-19 and sepsis; Talaris Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a cell therapy to improve clinical outcomes for living donor kidney transplant recipients; and Vera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing drug treatments for IgA nephropathy that recently announced its $80 million financing. Dr. Liu previously served as board observer at Inflazome, a biotechnology company that is developing small molecules to block harmful inflammation and which was acquired by Roche for an upfront payment of €380 million in 2020.

Dr. Liu joined Longitude Capital in 2018 from McKinsey & Company, where he was an Engagement Manager in the pharmaceuticals and medical products practice.

Managing Director and Co-founder Patrick Enright commented, "In his relatively short tenure, Brian has demonstrated strong teamwork and sector knowledge related to our biotechnology and health solutions investment practices. We feel fortunate to have Brian on our team as we work to identify and build the next wave of companies focused on bringing novel medicines, devices and health solutions to the marketplace.”

About Longitude Capital

Longitude Capital is a leading healthcare venture capital firm, that invests in transformative biotechnology, medical technology and health solutions companies seeking to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life and drive efficiency of healthcare delivery. Founded in 2006, Longitude Capital invests in both privately held and publicly traded companies through a variety of investment approaches. Longitude Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA, Greenwich, CT, and Boston, MA. For more information, including a complete listing of investments, please visit www.longitudecapital.com or LinkedIn.

Source: Longitude Capital