MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo, a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization, today announced its inaugural Relevance Report, which showed that satisfactory customer experience hinges on the ability to provide one thing: relevance.
“Digital technologies have driven sky high online expectations, and the situation is only getting more challenging for brands. Relevance, convenience, and simplicity are now not only expected, but demanded,” said Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “In the post-pandemic world, the ability to provide relevant customer experience at every single touchpoint, every single time, could mean the difference between businesses that survive and businesses that cease to exist.”
Coveo commissioned a survey of 1,988 U.S. consumers, conducted by Researchscape International, to examine consumer frustrations and challenges across three kinds of digital experiences: Ecommerce, customer service and support, and employee experience.
Key findings include:
Ecommerce - Retailers are failing to meet sky high shopper expectations and are missing out on revenue:
A brief report outlining the gap in customer expectations within Ecommerce is available here.
Customer Service - Customers will desert brands with poor customer service:
A brief report discussing the impact of customer service on revenue models, including recurring revenue models, is available here.
Digital Workplace - Employees are buried in corporate clutter and it is hurting proficiency:
A brief report reviewing how digital work has overwhelmed employees, and impacted business, is available here.
On March 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, customer experience coach Dan Gingiss will join Coveo’s Sheila Morin and Diane Burley for a LinkedIn Live discussion on the Relevance Report findings and what they mean for customer retention and advocacy, brand reputation, and revenue. Register to attend here.
Methodology
Coveo commissioned Researchscape International to conduct an online survey of 1,988 consumers that was fielded first on December 26, 2020 and most recently on January 6, 2021.
About Coveo
Coveo enables enterprises to thrive in the experience economy by delivering unique experiences that are relevant, highly personal, and valuable. The Coveo Relevance platform uses AI, intelligent search and recommendation technologies to personalize millions of digital experiences for customers, partners, and employees, for many of the world’s most admired digital experience leaders. Coveo delivers solutions for Ecommerce, Service and the Workplace built on the Coveo Relevance Platform, with Coveo-accredited SI partners globally, and through Alliances with Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore and more.
Coveo and the Coveo Relevance Cloud are trademarks of Coveo Solutions, Inc.
Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
Contact Info
Highwire PR for Coveo
Coveo
https://www.coveo.com/en
media@coveo.com
1 418-263-1111
Coveo
Coveo_Horizontal_Blue_250px.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: