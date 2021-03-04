SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowTal , the talent marketplace for hiring remote top marketing experts in the most simplified way, today announced a strategic partnership with Ureeka , a community that provides Next Wave Entrepreneurs access to people, programs, and connections they need to grow and scale their businesses. GrowTal will make its talent marketplace of freelance marketing contractors available to the Ureeka community of entrepreneurs who require marketing support as part of the new partnership.



Since its inception in 2020, GrowTal's mission is to be the "matchmaker" between talented marketing experts who embrace the freelance lifestyle and companies who have an immediate need but prefer not to hire an agency or full-time employees. GrowTal marketers have worked with some of the brands that include Square, Shutterfly, Headspace, Grove Collaborative, Redfin, Personal Capital, Uber, Imperfect Foods.

Ureeka is a community where underserved small businesses can connect with the right people for hands-on support (including paid coaches), access educational programs that help them create unique growth plans and find trusted experts to help them execute on those plans. They recently launched their pillar program, The Essential Series, which takes years of experience and analysis of looking at what makes some SMBs grow over others organized into a simple 12 step process for growth. Additionally, in 2020 they announced a partner program with long-time supporter and Shark Tank Investor, Kevin O’Leary and had over 8,000 entrepreneurs join their platform seeking help in business recovery.

“Ureeka is filling a huge gap by providing the expert council that early-stage businesses need to succeed in a very competitive economy. We are excited to contribute to this cause by providing our pool of marketing experts to the Ureeka community!,” said Bryan Karas, CEO & Founder, GrowTal.

“Finding trusted marketing experts to provide execution support is a critical piece in helping our members grow their businesses,” said Rob Gatto, co-founder of Ureeka. “We are excited to partner with the GrowTal team to continue breaking barriers for the underserved founders in our community.”

Marketing is one of the vital investments for any entrepreneur. A sound strategic marketing plan helps spur growth for any business. The value that marketing is about branding building, bringing awareness to your target audiences, and ultimately persuading and converting prospects to buyers.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year saw an increase in the number of freelancers starting their businesses. According to one study , two million Americans have started freelancing in the past 12 months, increasing the workforce's proportion that performs freelance work to 36%. And due to an increase in freelancers and contractors, some experts argue that these workers are indeed a force in the new economy. A Toptal survey pointed out that 90% of companies depend on freelancers to augment their professional workforce.

About GrowTal

GrowTal is the go-to talent marketplace for hiring remote top marketing experts in the most simplified way. GrowTal is designed to connect companies with top marketing talent without the need for costly recruiting efforts or the risk and commitment that comes with traditional hiring practices. The GrowTal platform finds, evaluates, and connects independent contractors who provide marketing and other professional services with clients and organizations seeking their expertise.

Founded in 2019, GrowTal is led by its founder Bryan Karas, a former Facebook executive and current CEO of digital marketing agency Playbook Media. GrowTal is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by private investors. For more information, visit GrowTal.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Ureeka

Ureeka is a community and platform that connects female and minority small business owners – the Next Wave Entrepreneurs – to peers, mentors, and coaches; trusted business and technology advice; vetted resources and capital that business owners need to grow and scale. Ureeka is a for-profit business, founded by a diverse team whose expertise ranges from technology and investing to the public sector. The company’s mission centers on creating economic opportunity by igniting the potential of small businesses through a platform of resources and a community of peers and experts. Learn more at https://www.ureeka.biz/. Follow Ureeka on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

