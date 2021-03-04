CALI, Colombia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, the leading tech-enabled business services company delivering Digital CX, AI Operations, and Content Security to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it is opening its newest location in Cali, Colombia.



Kicking off the launch of its newest site, TaskUs will be hosting a virtual event on March 5, 2021 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Candidates interested in attending the event may register here and will receive more details over email.

TaskUs is excited to provide more and new employment opportunities to Colombia’s third largest city and to harness Cali’s highly educated and bilingual workforce. Already operating in technology hubs globally, including the United States, European Union, Taiwan, and India, TaskUs similarly identifies Cali’s abundance of human talent and innovative technology landscape.

For Maria Fernanda Santa, Secretary of Economic Development of Cali, foreign direct investment contributes to the economic recovery of the city from the effects of the pandemic. “We celebrate that TaskUs is arriving in Cali and are confident that our city has the human talent and advantages to strengthen the growth of services-based companies. This great news positions Cali as a digital and creative investment destination.”

“Cali is Colombia’s hidden gem!” said Guillermo Ulloa, VP of Operations TaskUs Colombia. “Whether you are looking for birdwatching, salsa dancing lessons, sports, or even best-of-class outsourcing operations, Cali is the place to be as the strategic development node of southwest Colombia.”

Launching in March of 2021, the Cali site will begin 100% work from home.

Teammates from Cali will begin their journey at TaskUs from the safety and comfort of their homes while the company builds its state-of-the-art workplace in the trendy northern part of the city, where there is very easy transportation access. The site will be within walking distance to Cali’s most visited commercial area.

TaskUs has a reputation for offering unrivaled amenities and benefits to attract and retain outstanding front-line talent, and the upcoming site in Cali will be no different. The site is poised to offer extraordinary recreation areas with vibrant color schemes, eye-catching architectural features, places for mindfulness and relaxation, collaborative spaces, and fun zones stocked with gaming equipment and kiosks for its teammates.

TaskUs is an industry leader when it comes to employee benefits. Among others, teammates have access to one-on-one meetings with in-house life coaches and 24/7 psychological and psychiatric services via teleconsultation—which are free. And the system for teleconsultations is being expanded to reach teammates globally.

Company leadership has also rolled out work-life balance commitments like meeting-free Fridays, no-chat weekends, and the requirement of a truly unplugged vacation.

“TaskUs’s expansion to Cali represents a continuation of its mission to serve and help our clients. This means more jobs, more talent development, and more social contribution,” Guillermo Ulloa added.

Flavia Santoro, ProColombia’s President, said: “TaskUs’s investment in Colombia affirms the country’s attractiveness in the software services and IT sectors because of its strategic location, protection to investors, and sustained growth, among other factors. This is the kind of investment that contributes to our talent development and the economic reactivation of our country.”

“On behalf of Invest Pacific, we celebrate the start of operations of TaskUs in Cali. Their arrival reassures the investment confidence that has been consolidating in our city-region and reinforces Cali’s position as a global services hub. Our city-region has a recognized vocation for services, a strong business network, and qualified human talent. This is part of the reason why we have more than 42 international service and technology companies operating in our territory,” said Alejandro Ossa Cárdenas, Executive Director at Invest Pacific.

Exciting available roles at TaskUs may be found here .

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com or the following social media accounts:

Read the Spanish version of this press release here.

Media Contact:



David de Castro

TaskUs

david.decastro@taskus.com

Rohj Mariano

TaskUs

rohj.mariano@taskus.com