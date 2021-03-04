DUBLIN, Ireland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, today announced that it entered into an exclusive collaboration with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation (AASM Foundation) to support its 2021 Young Investigators Research Forum. The forum, taking place virtually through August, will provide scholarships and research training to 24 early career sleep medicine researchers.



The Young Investigators Research Forum is a unique annual training program that was first launched in 2009, and it provides intense career-building and networking opportunities for top sleep investigators in the U.S. who are starting their careers in sleep and circadian research. The program aims to provide trainees with the necessary skills for a productive and successful career, including learning about various funding opportunities, refining research ideas and understanding grant review processes. Trainees will work alongside and learn from other industry professionals to develop a deeper understanding of their role in shaping the future of sleep mechanisms.

“Avadel is delighted to join the AASM Foundation in its mission to provide educational resources and training to further develop the research careers of sleep scientists, including these 24 deserving trainees,” said Jennifer Gudeman, PharmD, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Avadel. “Research in sleep health is critical to improving the overall wellbeing of people living with sleep disorders, including narcolepsy. Avadel is proud to support and invest in the next generation of sleep specialists, empowering them to advance this important field of medicine.”

AASM Foundation President Anita V. Shelgikar, MD, MHPE added, “We welcome Avadel’s support on the 2021 Young Investigators Research Forum and we appreciate their commitment to investing in the future of sleep research and sleep medicine. Avadel’s contributions directly support the AASM Foundation’s efforts to establish new awards and initiatives that promote discoveries to advance the understanding of sleep for healthier lives.”

To learn more about the 2021 Young Investigators Research Forum, please visit: https://bit.ly/3qEK1c1

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation:

Founded in 1998, the AASM Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable and scientific organization that was established by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The AASM Foundation has invested in the future of sleep medicine by supporting more than 240 awards totaling $19 million in funding. The AASM Foundation’s portfolio includes research awards for all career stages, community awards and training awards. For more information, please visit foundation.aasm.org.

