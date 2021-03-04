NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 1237528.



A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12 through March 19. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 1237528.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor

New York, NY 10022

info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

Jeehae Linford

The Equity Group Inc.

jlinford@equityny.com

(212) 836-9615